Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Philadelphia 76ers scratched and clawed their way to a Game 3 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The game was embroiled in controversy from the start due to questionable calls by the referees, par for the course in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia escaped with a 102-97 win, all but cementing their status for the next round. The Sixers now look ahead to Game 4 with a sweep of the Nets on their mind.

Game 3 took a tense turn after an entanglement between Joel Embiid and Nic Claxton in the first quarter. Claxton received a technical foul and Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1, to which many on social media took notice. It looked to potentially be worse than Draymond Green’s act that got him a Flagrant 2 and a suspension, and questions were raised on why Embiid received a much more lenient punishment. Later in the game, James Harden was given a Flagrant 2 and ejected for a much less heinous act, again spurring speculation across the NBA media landscape. Regardless, the outcome was an eventual win and 3-0 lead for the Sixers.

A 3-0 lead has never been surrendered in the NBA Playoffs, and it doesn’t look like it will happen in this series. The Sixers are simply a mismatch for the Nets, and they will close out the series in a swift four games. Here are three reasons why the Sixers will finish off the Nets in a sweep of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

*Stats via ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid, James Harden

There was speculation over whether or not there would be any further punishment enforced onto Joel Embiid or James Harden after the events of Game 3. All speculation was silence after it was reported that the NBA will take no further action on the two incidents, and thus Embiid and Harden will be available for Game 4. Essentially, it will ensure a sweep, as the Sixers will now have their two stars to close out the series.

With Embiid on the floor, the Sixers have proven the Nets can’t stop them. The Nets have been doubling Embiid all series, thus forcing other Sixers’ to beat them. That is exactly what Philadelphia has done, pretty handily in Game 1 and Game 2, and with grit in Game 3. They have taken Embiid out of the series relative to his regular season production, as he is averaging 13 points less a game through three contests. However, whether or not this is effective is debatable, as it hasn’t resulted in wins for the Nets. Whatever they do in Game 4, it won’t be enough with Embiid and Harden on the floor, and the 76ers will complete the sweep.

Tyrese Maxey keeps the hot hand vs. the Brooklyn Nets

After a mediocre performance in Game 1, Tyrese Maxey has been the leading scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last two games. He scored 33 points in Game 2, while drilling 6 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Then in Game 3, he had 25 points with another scorching effort from beyond the arc, shooting 5/8 from 3. As the Nets have neutralized Embiid, Maxey has stepped up as the primary scorer for the Sixers. In Game 4, more of the same will continue and he will lead the Sixers to a win.

Besides his 3-point prowess, Maxey has shown that he can score at more than just one level. He gets to his spot like a veteran, pinpointing open mid-range jumpers while having a creative layup package around the rim. In general, Maxey is a really solid playmaker, and a truly unbelievable third option for a really talented Philadelphia team. Against the Nets in Game 4, Maxey will have the hot hand that completes a first round sweep for the Sixers.

Brooklyn comes out flat

If the Nets were going to win one in this series, it would have been Game 3. They had the Sixers on the ropes late in the game, and James Harden had already been ejected at this point. Then, Nic Claxton received his second Technical Foul and was subsequently ejected as well, causing things to take a turn for the worse for Brooklyn. The Sixers battled back to take the lead, and iced the game with a dunk off an atrocious turnover from Royce O’Neale. It was symbolic for the series, and took the air out of the arena. The Nets ultimately sealed their own fate, and will accept reality with a flat start to Game 4.

At halftime of Game 4, the game will be out of reach. From the tip-off, the 76ers are going to be hungrier and more motivated, not wanting to take their foot off the throat of this young Nets team. The Sixers understand that the only way the Nets can beat them is if Brooklyn gives more effort; Philadelphia is a much more talented and well-rounded basketball team. They will make sure to bring the intensity in Game 4, consequently jumping out to a big early lead. The Sixers will hold onto their lead the rest of the way and close out Game 4, taking a sweep with them to the next round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.