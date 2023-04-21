Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers was a wild back-and-forth contest. The 76ers ultimately got the win, but Joel Embiid’s kick was the talk of the game. Then, James Harden was ejected, and Nic Claxton was also ejected in a series of questionable events that unfolded in Brooklyn.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is waiting to see what the NBA decides to do with Harden and Embiid. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 due to a stomp on Domantas Sabonis, and Rivers doesn’t appear thrilled about that (h/t Tim Bontemps of ESPN).

‘Doc Rivers, while insisting he is not campaigning, says he doesn’t like the precedent the NBA is setting by suspending Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings series.’

Rivers’ comments aren’t surprising, especially with many waiting to see whether or not Joel Embiid will be suspended for his kick on Claxton. Embiid was given a flagrant 1 for the kick, much to the displeasure of Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn and many others.

Regarding Green’s suspension, it seems warranted, and the NBA gave its reasoning due to Green’s history of incidents.

The Sixers found a way to get the win even after losing Harden, and Tyrese Maxey did the heavy lifting. He finished with a team-high 25 points, including five three-pointers. The Sixers now have a 3-0 series lead, so potentially being without Embiid for one game isn’t the end of the world.

Game 4 between these two teams will be on Saturday, with a chance for Philadelphia to bust out the brooms with a sweep.