The sweep is on for the Philadelphia 76ers as they look to close out the Brooklyn Nets in game four. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a game-four 76ers-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

In game two, the Nets had the lead at halftime and looked prime to steal game two after a 20 points loss in game one. The Nets were limiting Harden and Embiid while shooting great. Then they collapsed. The Nets were down big again in game three, trailing by 13 at one point, but made a fierce comeback. They had a seven-point lead with just over two minutes left, and then… they collapsed. Tyrese Maxey scored ten straight points for the Sixers, and Embiid had one huge block to put the Nets down 3-0. No team in NBA history has come back down 0-3, and only three have ever forced a game seven, so the Nets have a lot of work to do.

Here are the 76ers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 208.5 (-110)

Under: 208.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT App, NBA League Pass

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

In the history of the NBA 127 teams have gone up 3-0 in a series, and 88 of them completed the sweet. The Sixers are looking to make it 89.

In game two Tyrese Maxey went off. He played a team-high 40 minutes, going 13-23 from the floor, including 6-13 from three, and scored 33 points. The team was +17 with him on the floor, and he truly led the team. Maxey was only +1 in game three, but he scored 25 points, with then of those in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter. Joel Embiid followed up his 19 rebounds and 20-point performance with 10 rebounds and 14 points. The Nets were able to slow him down more, but James Harden came back.

In game two, Harden went 3-13 shooting on the night, with just eight points, seven assists, and five rebounds. He turned over the ball five times, which was second behind Embiid’s eight. In game three, Harden was great. He still had five rebounds, and only four assists, but limited the turnovers to two while scoring 21 points.

The Sixers could not hold down Mikal Bridges for a second straight game though, as he scored a team-high 26 points, but he had to take 26 shots to get there. Cameron Johnson was slowed down though, as he was held to 6-12 shooting, and only 17 points. The Nets also had their bench shut down. The Sixers limited the Nets bench to just 13 points while torching Royce O’Neale, making him -19 when on the court.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Bridges and Johnson have both had huge games in this series, but they have yet to have one together. In game one, Bridges shot 66.7% from the field, and 50% from three. In game two of the series, Bridges only shot 40% from the field and 25% from three in game two. In game three, it was 57% from three, the best of the series, but 34.6% overall, his worst of the series. If he can shoot better from the field, and keep up the three-point percentage, the Nets can stave off elimination.

Cameron Johnson shot 50% in the game, scoring 17 points with five rebounds and four assists. He was perfectly average on the night, but the Nets will need more from him. If he can have another stellar performance, and improve just a little, then the Nets have a chance. Someone who did improve was Spencer Dinwiddie. He had the most points in his series so far, scoring 20. He kept the assists up too, with seven, and still added three rebounds. It was his best game of the series but was not enough.

Then there is Dorian Finney-Smith. In game one he was almost non-existent, only scoring six points, and getting one rebound. He improved in game two, with seven rebounds, eight points, and two steals. Game three saw him snag nine rebounds, but he had just one assist and three points. His main contribution on the offensive end was the four offensive rebounds. At this point, something needs to be done, but the problem is, his backup is O’Neale who has been even worse. Maybe the Nets go very small and put in another guard, but regardless of their decision, they need to find an answer at that spot.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets played a much closer game in game two and fought back hard in the third game of the series. Sadly, it was all not for them as they lost. Now they are down 0-3, and it will be next to impossible to come back. The only question is how much fight will they have in this game four. They could easily roll over, take the sweep and move to the offseason. The Sixers could also try to coast and not worry about the game. Neither of those will happen though. The Sixers take care of business and end this one in four.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick: 76ers -5.5 (-110)