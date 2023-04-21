Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NBA is taking no further action on Philadelphia 76ers‘ fouls in Game 3. Joel Embiid and James Harden will be available after receiving a Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2 respectively, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two 76ers stars were embroiled in yet another controversy surrounding the referees in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 for an entanglement with Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton in the first quarter, and many believed the punishment was too lenient. It was compared on social media to the play that got Draymond Green ejected and ultimately suspended against the Sacramento Kings, so fans were incensed that Embiid was allowed to stay in the game.

Meanwhile, Harden was the victim of a polar opposite reaction by the referees. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 against the Nets for what looked to be incidental contact, and he was ejected immediately from the game. Fans, and James Harden, were beside themselves, as it was just another example of extremely inconsistent refereeing by the NBA.

By not enforcing any further punishment, the NBA is clearly trying to wipe their hands clean of this whole ordeal as soon as possible. The fallout over the last few days from the poor officiating has not looked good for the NBA, and they will want the discourse to return to the on-court product as soon as possible.

For Harden and Embiid, they will be grateful they can suit up for Game 4. However, given the referees poor decision-making so far, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this wasn’t the last officiating controversy of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.