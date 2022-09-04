3 reasons why Cardinals will win the NL Central over Brewers

The season began with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers in a tight-knit for the top spot in the NL Central. The pitching of the Brewers is excellent, but the Cardinals have a commendable combination of veterans and youngsters that is the main reason for their 7.5-game cushion with a month left in the regular season.

A slow start in the season did not hinder their success as St. Louis is one of the main contenders to win a World Series crown. It is the final season for the legendary trio of Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, so winning it all would be icing on the cake. The enormous edge gained from an NL Central title would be fantastic for the franchise. These are the three main reasons why the Cardinals can win it heading into October.

3. The Cardinals have a very easy remaining schedule

When the postseason is approaching, it is inevitable to search for the strength of the schedule for each squad. The Cardinals will still be playing the Pittsburgh Pirates nine times, and the Cincinnati Reds for five games, which is a tremendous boost for them because they could easily win more than half.

Milwaukee has its fair share of weaker opponents as well, but the difference in the winning percentage between the Brewers’ remaining opponents and those of the Cardinals is .4 percent, per Tankathon. Losing Josh Hader has not been an issue so far for Milwaukee but that loss will be magnified approaching the postseason. Thus, the Brewers may have trouble relying on their main strength, which is pitching. Conversely, St. Louis still has the star-studded duo that will wreak havoc, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

2. No one can compete with Goldschmidt, Arenado

When the lights are their brightest, and the pressure starts to intensify, that is when the superstars are born. From Milwaukee, there is 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich, but the Cardinals have two of the most consistent performers in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have been stellar offensively and defensively for the whole juncture of their MLB career.

Teaming up in St. Louis has been a brilliant choice for both superstars as the corner infielders have been elite. Goldschmidt is on track to win his first MVP this season, while Arenado continues his impressive with 28 HR and 89 RBI so far. With one series remaining between the Brewers and Cardinals, Goldschmidt and Arenado will not allow Milwaukee to win three or four games and gain even more ground in the NL Central race.

1. Youngsters of St. Louis seem more than ready for the moment

The farm system of St. Louis has always been an admirable facet of their organization. They always manufacture a way to remain competitive despite not being a big market like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees/Mets. The splendid showing of guys like Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbar, and Nolan Gorman has been a major reason why the Cardinals are legitimate World Series contenders this season.

If manager Oliver Marmol would rely on his veterans only, this could have been in the postseason but will not be able to compete with the Dodgers and Mets. When the franchise decided to call up these top-tier and talented prospects, they delivered instantly. The talent is unquestioned for most prospects, but it is the timing and positioning that separates the Cardinals from the rest of the pack.

With the 2022 season down to a couple of more months, the St. Louis Cardinals will be a formidable bunch for the foreseeable future. The nucleus headed by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado is the perfect mentor for this young bunch. There is a fantastic chance for St. Louis to clinch the NL Central, and they may wrap it up one or two weeks before the postseason.