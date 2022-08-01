The writing seemed to be on the wall for Juan Soto’s time with the Nationals the second he declined the massive 15-year $440 million contract that was offered to him. The 23-year-old elected to pass on the deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in MLB history. Despite Washington’s attempts to hold on to the star outfielder, it appears it may be in both sides’ best interests for Soto to find a new team. With the Nationals set to begin a perceived multi-year rebuild, keeping one of the MLB’s brightest stars does not make much sense for the timeline of his career.

One team that has seemingly jumped at the chance to land the superstar has been the San Diego Padres. The franchise is never afraid to make a splash and already has one of the most impressive lineups across the league. The Padres currently have a record of 57-46 and sit in second place in the NL West. Adding a key piece like Juan Soto would solidify their intentions of contending and San Diego may just be the perfect fit for the superstar.

3 reasons why Padres are best MLB trade deadline fit for Juan Soto

Soto Fits Padres Needs:

The Padres are already an impressive team who have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. However, Soto would fill the gaps that the roster is currently missing. The Padres outfield has lacked production this year in a major way. Trent Grisham, Nomar Mazara, and Jurickson Profrar have each struggled offensively. Mazara and Profar have gone especially cold in recent weeks.

Adding Juan Soto to the San Diego outfield would provide the lineup with the pop that is needed. He is a full-package hitter who would be a massive step up from any of the Padres’ current options. Soto is one of the premier hitters in the MLB who has led the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, and OBS already in his career. He earned a 2020 Silver Slugger award and has 162 game averages of a .291 batting average and 34 home runs per season.

No Padres outfielder has come close to the production Soto is responsible for and one of the premier talents being available at the Padres’ position of need makes a ton of sense.

Franchise not afraid to make a splash

The Padres have not been a team shy to make a splash in past years. Owner Peter Sidler and GM AJ Preller have not been shy about making big trades or signings and handing out large contracts if it benefits the team. Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, and Sean Manaea are a few examples of this in the past. They also made news by trading for Josh Hader in a win-now type move.

That said: The Padres didn’t give up any of the main prospects they’ve been talking about in myriad other deals. C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jackson Merrill all remain, as does MacKenzie Gore. Could the Padres really pull off a Juan Soto-Josh Hader double? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

While there is an argument that Juan Soto could be the biggest splash of all of these names, the precedent has still been set. Having an owner willing to put up the money is essential in baseball and the Padres have this advantage. The organization has been reported to be incredibly motivated and this is a major reason why this is even possible. In a recent poll by anonymous MLB executives, the Padres were listed as the favorite to land the star largely for their willingness to make a splash.

World Series chances

While it is not World Series or bust, this is the ultimate goal for each franchise. The Padres are certainly in the playoff mix, but still a notable notch below the true contenders. A move such as adding Juan Soto would elevate them to this type of potential championship-caliber team. Soto has already proven to be capable of playing a key role on a World Series-winning team during his time with the Nationals. He already has an incredibly accomplished resume at the age of 23 which includes being a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, one-time batting champion, and one-time World Series champion.

Adding Soto to a lineup that already includes Manny Machado, Luke Voit, and Fernando Tatis (once he is healthy) would be an extremely difficult task for opposing teams. The franchise has an impressive crop of young talent that could be used to catch the Nationals’ attention. Sacrificing talent down the line for an increased chance at a championship would be a worthy gamble. If the Padres believe they are close to a championship-caliber team, as many perceive them, this would be the type of all-in move to put them in a position to compete.