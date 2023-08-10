The Buffalo Sabres had an incredible season in 2022-23. They fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Buffalo finally took a step. After years of waiting for this team to show promise, the Sabres showed it in a major way.

Buffalo missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by one single point. That final playoff spot went to the Florida Panthers, and we saw what they did after sneaking into the postseason. Perhaps a similar deep run for the Sabres is on the cards in the future.

What's remarkable about Buffalo isn't just the exciting talent already in the NHL. It's the fact that they have a whole group of exciting prospects knocking on the door to keep this team competitive for the long run.

The Sabres will rely on their young stars to push for playoff hockey. However, they also could rely on a few of their prospects, as well. So let's take a look at three prospects that Buffalo Sabres fans should watch during training camp this fall.

3) Matthew Savoie

Savoie is a recent first-round draft pick for Buffalo, going ninth overall in 2022. The 19-year-old turned in an incredible performance for the now-relocated Winnipeg ICE in the Western Hockey League. He scored 38 goals and 95 points in 62 regular season games. He went on to add 11 goals and 29 points in 19 playoff games, as well.

Savoie certainly showed why the Sabres picked him inside the top 10 last summer. Now, there are two options for Buffalo to consider this fall. He could return to the WHL and take the ice for the Wenatchee Wild. Or, the 19-year-old could break camp with the Sabres.

There is a roster opportunity for Savoie in the NHL, as well. Forward Jack Quinn unfortunately tore his Achilles back in June. As a result, Quinn will miss the beginning of the season. This could open the door for the 19-year-old Savoie to play a more prominent role in the NHL sooner rather than later.

2) Jiri Kulich

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Like Savoie, Kulich also went in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Unlike Savoie, however, the 19-year-old Czechian forward has professional hockey experience under his belt. Kulich played for the AHL's Rochester Americans, scoring 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games this past season.

Kulich also turned in a good performance in the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs. He scored seven goals and 11 points in 12 games as the Americans made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Rochester fell to the eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

Quinn's injury creates a bit of competition between Savoie and Kulich. Kulich has the edge in terms of professional hockey experience. And an impressive training camp performance could ensure the Czechian prospect fills the hole created by Quinn's injury.

1) Devon Levi

Devon Levi is firmly cemented as the goalie of the future for the Sabres. The 21-year-old puck stopper posted six shutouts, a 1.54 goals against average, and a .933 save percentage in 34 games for Northeastern University in 2022-23. Levi also played seven games in the NHL, as well.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Montreal, Quebec native certainly seems likely to break camp as the starting goaltender for the Sabres. And that alone is a reason to watch this player during training camp and preseason.

However, there are other factors. First, Buffalo did not bring in a veteran goaltender this summer. The Sabres appear content moving forward with Levi and 24-year-old Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the goaltending tandem. We also have to consider that Northeastern product has just seven games of NHL experience.

There are reasons to be excited about Levi, but there are also reasons to be a bit hesitant. A good performance in training camp and in preseason could go a long way toward putting any doubts around Levi's NHL readiness to rest.