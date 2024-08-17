After securing a last-second win against the Arizona Cardinals, a handful of borderline New Orleans Saints players are a step closer to securing a spot on the team's final 53-man roster.

The Saints training camp at UC-Irvine concluded on Friday after their 18th practice in California over 25 days. The team will return to New Orleans after their second preseason game on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers. The final cut day is on Tuesday, August 27. So there is limited time for the Saints roster hopefuls to make a lasting impression.

Canceling joint practices planned with the Niners makes roster decisions even more difficult for New Orleans. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that his team was battling too many injuries to participate. The Saints' starters missing out on practice reps against another team, especially given the talent on San Francisco's roster, is a huge loss.

A lot is on the line for the Saints in 2024. Many feel Dennis Allen could be the first head coach fired this season.

With the days left in training camp dwindling, these three roster hopefuls must work a little harder to secure their place on the final roster.

AT Perry overcame slow training camp start to secure starting job

The Saints are still waiting for a wide receiver to assert themselves as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside Chris Olave. Since Michael Thomas' release in March, you could have made the case for slot speedster Rashid Shaheed or veteran free-agent signings Equanimeous St. Brown and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

It turns out that A.T. Perry, a 2023 sixth-round pick, has the best shot to be the Saints' “X” receiver despite slow beginnings to this year's training camp. Perry finished the preseason opener with four receptions for 85 yards, including a big-time 58-yard reception.

Given their similar builds, the long, lean pass-catcher may remind some Saints fans of a young Marques Colston. But Perry still has room for growth as he improves his receiver fundamentals. The coaching staff must continue to work on his separation skills, short-area quickness and use of length to secure contested catches.

Jordan Mims challenging for Saints RB3 spot

Injuries to Kendre Miller, which stilted his rookie season, have also disrupted him during the Saints preseason. That's led to more snaps made available to Jordan Mims. The 2023 undrafted free agent spent most of the 2023 season on the Saints practice squad but he did contribute sparingly on special teams. The Saints seem to appreciate Mims' vim and vigor, according to HC Allen via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune.

“[Mims is] doing some really good things. He’s a guy that has caught my eye.”

“Every day, he’s just consistent; running the ball hard, holding onto the ball, blocking, cutting with ferocity and just running hard,” teammate Jamaal Williams added. “He’s a great professional … Working hard, doing the best he can, he’s not complaining about nothing and he takes his opportunities how they come — that’s how it’s supposed to be in the NFL.”

In what will likely be a split backfield between Alvin Kamara and Williams, Mims could be in line for a big role should either running back be forced out of the starting lineup.

Jake Haener could be the frontrunner to back up Derek Carr

Not only are the Saints' reserve quarterbacks competing to be this year's backup, but they may also get the opportunity to be the heir apparent.

Jake Haener played with 32 stitches in his face because of cancer surgery in the Saints preseason opener. He was diagnosed with skin cancer in July, and the second-year signal-caller is hoping to retain the job he held last season.

The Saints drafted Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the competition is wide open. Both quarterbacks fared well to start the preseason, with Haener completing 9-of-13 passes for 107 yards vs. the Cardinals.