Published November 23, 2022

By Mike Johrendt · 3 min read

The MLB offseason is just about to heat up, as rumblings of big-name free agents like Aaron Judge begin to make visits. For the Milwaukee Brewers, this time of year does not frequently see them involved in big-money moves, but maybe this year is different.

Coming off a missed opportunity at making the playoffs, manager Craig Counsell will be tasked with righting the ship and getting this team back on the right path. With players like Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez having produced poor 2022 seasons, they will be among those that will need to improve next season.

Heading into the offseason, the Brewers will have a new brain trust making these decisions, as general manager David Stearns ‘transitioned’ into an advisor role, pushing Matt Arnold into the head chair. With whispers of Stearns potentially looking to jump ship to the Mets or another big-market franchise, Milwaukee will need to push ahead into the offseason.

The following three players are options that the Brewers may not necessarily be tied to this offseason but should look into, as they can present positional value and address a few positions of need.

Christian Vazquez

With Omar Narváez hitting free agency, the Brewers will need to find a starting-caliber catcher, without breaking the bank. While bringing their incumbent starter back for another go-around is a solid option like being considered, looking into Christian Vazquez is another.

The former Red Sox backstop who was acquired by the Astros at this past year’s trade deadline, Vazquez was relegated to a backup role upon his arrival in Texas. As one of the best free-agent catchers available this winter, Vazquez likely will be in high demand.

An added bonus for Vazquez is that his defensive metrics (pitch framing, caught-stealing rate) are impressive, which seems to be the facets that the front office in Milwaukee typically focuses on when looking at catchers. If they decide to reach a bit deeper into their pockets, Vazquez certainly would be a good option to do so for.

Trey Mancini

Rowdy Tellez was good at first base for the Brewers, as the burly lefty hit for plenty of power and played good defense at the same time. But with the designated hitter role potentially opening up as Andrew McCutchen hits free agency, Tellez could benefit from moving into more of a DH role.

If that is the case, then signing someone like Trey Mancini to man the everyday first baseman role would be a seamless fit for this team. Another former member of the Astros acquired for their championship run, Mancini is more known for everything he did as a member of the Orioles, something the Brewers hope he could replicate.

Likely not commanding a ton of money on his next deal, the fact that Milwaukee is a small market may work in their favor when courting Mancini, especially since he is used to that dating back to his days at Camden Yards.

Jean Segura

Free agency is a great time to welcome back old friends, and Jean Segura would be the perfect option to bring back into the fold – only if they decide to move on from Kolten Wong. As trade rumors start to swirl this offseason, there has been some chatter involving Wong’s name and interested contenders.

If the Brewers decide they do want to move on from Wong after picking up his option, then Segura would be a strong option for the vacated 2B spot, pairing up with Wily Adames in the middle of the infield. Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a winter trade many seasons back, Segura is past his prime but still can offer solid defense and low strike-out numbers, valued elements that the Brewers typically focus on the most when looking to improve their team.