As the Oklahoma City Thunder adapt to life without Chet Holmgren, signing an NBA free agent to address a thinning frontcourt wouldn't be a terrible idea. Isaiah Hartenstein will be reevaluated in two weeks, per CBS Sports. And then, Jaylin Williams suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that should keep him sidelined for at least another month.

The Thunder could go in one of two directions: sign a veteran center or stick to Mark Daigneault's Thunder small-ball approach. Here are three free agents that fit Oklahoma City's criteria.

The Thunder signed veteran center Bismack Biyombo in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign for depth at center. Unfortunately for Biyombo, many only remember the scary moment in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers when he unexpectedly collapsed. He only played in ten games for the Thunder last season, but under the condition of a clean slate of health, Biyombo could return to the league in 2024-25 and take on an increased secondary role for the team he last played for.

The 13-year veteran center has career averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, which is on par with the numbers he posted in his 30 games with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining OKC.

While his best years are certainly behind him at this stage of his career, JaVale McGee is a three-time champion who last played for the Sacramento Kings last season. However, he last secured a spot on a team's player rotation with the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22, averaging 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 15.8 minutes.

With the Thunder, McGee would take on a role similar to the latter, with an uptick in playing time while Thunder star Chet Holmgren recovers. He'd join Alex Caruso as the only player(s) with championship experience on this year's roster. The Thunder can implement McGee strictly for rim protection and rebounding purposes.

Oshae Brissett

After capturing his first NBA championship, Oshae Brissett declined his player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-25 season. Opting out of his $2.5 million option to secure a long-term deal that never materialized, Brissett is still a free agent and would be an ideal fit for Mark Daigneault's small-ball approach to life without Chet Holmgren. He can run the floor, defend the wing positions, and finish strong in fast-break opportunities. A spark of energy off of the Celtics' bench, Brissett averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

He started one game last season, falling in and out of coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation. But, he delivered quality production when his number was called, especially on nights Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out or on the second night of back-to-back sets when Al Horford takes his scheduled rests and the Celtics went small.