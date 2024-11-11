In part of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams reacting to losing Chet Holmgren, the third-year forward reminded reporters that his team has been in this situation before. The 2022 second-overall pick missed the 2022-23 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury, which delayed his NBA debut. Williams is ready for a small-ball approach after watching Holmgren suffer a right hip injury and be helped off the floor and into the locker room during the Thunder’s 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

He gave reporters a friendly reminder when, during his postgame availability, the idea of a small-ball approach was mentioned in Holmgren’s absence.

“It’s not the first time that we’ve done it,” Williams replied. “So, I’m looking forward to the challenge of that.”

Williams wished his fallen teammate, Holmgren, the best and prayed for his full recovery.

“I’m just praying for him. I think anytime you see one of your brothers go down, it’s kind of hard to reel yourself back into the game. So, I think that timeout kind of helped a little bit just to center ourselves again,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, it’s a next-man-up thing. We can’t dwell on it for too long just cause, obviously, the game is going to keep going. Golden State’s not going to feel bad for us. They’re going to keep playing.”

Chet Holmgren posts’ thoughts from da hospital’ after injury update

When the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the severity of Chet Holmgren’s right hip injury, he posted to his X, formerly Twitter. Holmgren updated fans on his feelings from a hospital bed in Oklahoma City, knowing he wouldn’t compete until 2025.

“Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this, having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand, I’ve felt the frustration of this process and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return,” Holmgren said.

“Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family. Thoughts from da hospital bed.”

Jalen Williams and the shorthanded Thunder are hosting the Clippers on Monday.