The Detroit Tigers lost Game 5 of the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians, ending their magical season. While this was an unexpected run into the playoffs, it was still a disappointing ending for Detroit. The players who are most to blame were all great regular-season players who did not rise to the postseason occasion. Why are Tarik Skubal, Matt Vierling, and Trey Sweeney on that list?

The Tigers certainly seemed like a team of destiny, similar to the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks. They were ten games behind the Minnesota Twins at 56-63 entering August 11's action. They went 30-13 to close out the regular season, caught the Twins, and earned a playoff berth. Then, they went to Houston and beat the Astros to end their consecutive ALCS appearance streak at seven. Their ALDS matchup with the Guardians got off to a great start.

While the Guardians won Game 1, the Tigers struck back in a big way. Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Emmanuel Clase to even the series at one and bring it back to Detroit. The teams split the games in Michigan, which caused a winner-take-all Game 5 in Cleveland. That's where our first player to blame comes in.

Tarik Skubal could not keep the magic going

The Tigers only made it to Game 5 of the ALDS because of Tarik Skubal. The presumptive Cy Young winner started 31 games and posted a 2.39 ERA during the season. His ERA+ was a ridiculous 171, he cruised past 200 strikeouts and led the team with 191 innings. His greatness continued in the postseason, beginning in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He shut down the Astros, with six shutout innings, and the Guardians, with seven shutout frames, to set up Game 5.

There was no doubt who had the pitching advantage heading into Game 5. Even though Matthew Boyd is a solid starter and had a great outing, Skubal was the marquee name. It started as advertised, with Skubal throwing four shutout innings the open the game. At this point, the lefty has thrown 17 career postseason innings and not allowed a run. Lane Thomas changed that.

The trade deadline acquisition hit a grand slam that gave the Guardians a 5-1 lead. Skubal hit Jose Ramirez with a pitch to tie the game earlier in the inning. The homer sent Progressive Field into a frenzy and flipped the odds in Cleveland's favor. Although Skubal was tremendous all season, he gets some blame for not closing out Game 5.

Matt Vierling struggled as the only veteran option

The Tigers had just one hitter on the postseason roster with playoff experience, 28-year-old Matt Vierling. The former Phillies utility man played at third base, first base, center, and right field in this series but did not hit. He went 2-20 with one RBI and ten strikeouts in the five games. While others did not perform well either, the blame falls on Vierling as the veteran.

The Tigers spent a lot of money on Javier Baez, who was injured for most of the hot stretch and the entire playoffs. He was brought in to be the veteran leader and was unable to do that. Vierling was thrust into that role, which is not his fault, but it did bite the Cats in the postseason.

When next season rolls around, the Tigers should have better veteran options on their roster than just Vierling. He is a solid option at third base and in the outfield, but not as the leader of the team. Now, everyone on their roster has postseason experience so maybe it won't be as important. That includes 24-year-old Riley Greene, who is on pace to become a star.

Trey Sweeney faltered in the biggest at-bats for the Tigers

Clutch hitting is a phrase that always gets thrown around this time of year. While it is difficult to quantify, hitting with runners in scoring position in the postseason is the most important thing a baseball player can do. Trey Sweeney had a massive opportunity to do that in Game 4 and could not come through. While it is hard to pin the series on one at-bat, it can be done in a low-scoring set.

Emmanuel Clase came out of the bullpen in the eighth inning and put some runners on. After Carpenter's big home run, Clase felt beatable for the first time all season. Sweeney came up with two out and runners on second and third. The Tigers were down 4-3 and a single would have flipped the game on its head. Instead, Sweeney struck out and the Guardians went on to win.

Sweeney's final line for the ALDS was 2-15 with two walks and nine strikeouts, including the one in Game 4. While this was his first postseason experience, the Tigers needed more from their shortstop. He will enter next season with a lot to prove after a poor postseason performance.