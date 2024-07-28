The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL, but there are several positional battles that need to be ironed out during training camp before the team’s depth chart can be solidified. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is looking to make a run at the top of the NFL world during the 2024 season, and their depth will play a key role.

Let’s look at four 49ers battles, including one featuring two of the team’s best players, for fans and coaches to keep an eye on as training camp gets underway.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel battle to be 49ers' WR1

The 49ers have a great problem. They have two players who are both capable of being their number-one receiving option. Yes, this has created some internal controversy as Aiyuk is publicly dissatisfied with his contract situation and has urged the team to trade him or offer him a new deal. However, most teams would give anything to have two players as talented as Aiyuk and Samuel.

Aiyuk is considered the better wide receiver of the two, but Samuel brings a level of versatility that Aiyuk doesn’t. Samuel has the advantage in terms of motioning into the backfield and running sweeps.

Aiyuk has the better speed of the two, but Samuel has more fluidity as an athlete. Aiyuk is a better technical route runner, but Samuel is smoother in and out of his breaks. These two players are both among the top 15 receivers in the league, and the 49ers are lucky to have both of them on their team.

This should be a fun competition between the two filled with explosive plays.

Josh Dobbs vs Brandon Allen for backup quarterback

Brock Purdy is firmly entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback, but they need to have an adequate option to hold things down if he has to miss some time due to injury. Josh Dobbs has been around the league for a while, but he hasn’t really solidified himself anywhere.

Dobbs is an incredibly smart player, essentially a coach on the field. He’s also an above-average athlete, but he hasn’t proven himself to be an accurate passer yet.

Meanwhile, Brandon Allen is a guy who will get the job done. He’s a game manager who won’t win the game, but also likely won’t lose it either. In that aspect, he is similar to a poor man’s Brock Purdy.

This likely gives Allen the edge in this competition. However, if Dobbs can prove he can throw the ball accurately, his processing and athleticism could unlock some upside for the 49ers in the event Purdy has to miss some time.

Jauan Jennings vs Ricky Pearsall for WR3

Between Aiyuk and Samuel, whoever loses the WR1 battle will instantly slot in as the team’s WR2 by default. This is provided that the team stays together, of course. If Aiyuk follows through on his trade request, anything could happen. However, the fact that he showed up despite his trade request shows that he isn’t necessarily set on leaving the organization.

The battle will then be between Jennings and Pearsall for that third and final starting role.

Jennings has extensive NFL experience and has played in big games before. Meanwhile, Pearsall is a rookie who excelled in college but has not yet played at the highest level.

The former Florida Gator is a unique type of receiver who is a jack of all trades, master of none. He isn’t a burner who will leave defensive backs in the dust for 90-yard touchdowns. He has reliable hands, but nobody’s going to mistake him for Odell Beckham, Jr. or Davante Adams.

He’s a good route runner, but he’s not prime Antonio Brown. Yet, when you take the full package, Pearsall is an incredibly competent receiver with a high floor. In some ways, this makes him the ideal fit to play the WR3 role. The rookie doesn’t need to be special or threaten the defense as a gamebreaker. All he needs to do is keep defenses honest by doing his job.

CB3: Isaac Yiadom, Rock Ya-Sin, Renardo Green and Ambry Thomas

The 49ers feature an impressive defensive unit, led by their ferocious pass rush, which is spearheaded by Nick Bosa. Having an elite pass rush takes some of the pressure off of the team’s defensive backfield, but the 49ers still need to hold their own in pass coverage.

They have their two starting cornerback roles solidified, but need to add a quality third option. This will be particularly important in the postseason when they’re going against the best teams in the league who have depth at receiver. Even if they can slow down the top two receiving threats, those teams will have a third receiver who’s capable of beating the coverage and impacting the game.

Similar to what the 49ers are hoping will happen with Jennings or Pearsall becoming an impact player, they will be going against teams with guys who can play similar roles. This is why they need a capable third defensive back.

So far, Yiadom appears to have the inside track. However, any of these players could emerge as a suitable option. Ya-Sin isn't an elite athlete, but he is physical and has good ball skills. Given that he'll spend most of his time matched up against tertiary receiving options, don't be surprised if the team values his physicality and ball-hawking ability and if he wins this role during training camp.