The Dallas Cowboys' training camp is always a spectacle. The anticipation around roster cuts, position battles, and breakout performances is palpable. This year, a few players stood out during the Cowboys' impressive victory over the Los Angeles Rams. They put themselves in a prime position to secure a roster spot. As the team prepares for the grueling regular season, these young talents have shown that they belong on the 53-man roster. Here’s a closer look at four Cowboys whose stock soared after their performance against the Rams.

The Cowboys So Far

To be fair, the way last season ended for Dallas was tough to swallow. The Cowboys were defeated 48-32 by the Green Bay Packers during Wild Card weekend, and the loss was even more lopsided than the score suggests. Dallas has earned a reputation as a strong regular-season team that struggles to advance in the postseason.

However, the window for success hasn’t closed. Dak Prescott played at an MVP level for much of the season. CeeDee Lamb dominated the league with an NFL-best 135 receptions and 1,735 yards. Sure, the running back situation remains a concern. However, there’s a reason why running backs have become less valued in today’s NFL. Remember that Dallas is a pass-first team. The defense has also been outstanding over the past few seasons. Even with coordinator Dan Quinn moving on to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders, it should still be one of the league's top units. Winning 12 games in the NFL is no small feat. The Cowboys have done it three years running — this success is not a fluke.

The offseason may not have lived up to Cowboys fans' expectations. This is especially true after Jerry Jones raised their hopes. Still, the core of a 12-win team remains intact. Dallas is poised to be a strong contender in the regular season once again. The real test will come in the playoffs, and if they fall short, the familiar offseason reactions are sure to follow.

Here we'll look at the four key Dallas Cowboys players whose stock went up during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Mazi Smith, DL

Mazi Smith seems poised to secure the starting one-technique role. Of course, that's barring any major setbacks in the preseason. His performance last Thursday likely cemented that position, as he excelled in one-on-one and two-on-two drills against offensive linemen. He dominated even strong opponents like Steve Avila, whom many thought the Cowboys should have drafted. Smith's impressive stunt with Osa Odighizuwa also created significant pressure on the quarterback. Although he showed some fatigue during extended plays, Smith stood out in a big way. He solidified his place as a key player.

Caelen Carson, CB

Caelen Carson has been the standout of this camp. He rose from a late fifth-round pick to a potential draft steal. Carson nearly had two interceptions during this practice, including one in the red zone. His performance has propelled him up the depth chart, surpassing Israel Mukuamu and Eric Scott Jr. The team’s recent trade indicates they see Carson as a primary backup. He shold be ready to step in if either Trevon Diggs or DaRon Bland is unavailable.

Markquese Bell, S

Markquese Bell is a lock for the roster. His performance in camp has been stellar. Returning to his natural safety position after a stint at linebacker, Bell was a force on the field. He led the team with nine tackles and nearly secured two interceptions against the Rams. His ability to drop into the box and disrupt the run game also looked effortless. Bell is expected to play a significant role in Mike Zimmer's defense this season.

Tyler Guyton, OL

Tyler Guyton made an immediate impact in his preseason debut. He recorded a pancake block on his very first NFL snap. That's an almost unheard-of feat for a rookie offensive lineman. He continued to drive defenders off the line and created clear running lanes. This included a notable block that set up a big gain for Trey Lance. Guyton’s debut was a strong statement. It showcased his potential to be a formidable presence on the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Looking Ahead

The performances of Mazi Smith, Caelen Carson, Markquese Bell, and Tyler Guyton during the Cowboys' joint practice with the Rams have not only improved their chances of making the final roster. It also highlighted the depth and potential of this year's squad. These players have demonstrated that they can step up and contribute when called upon. They can provide the Cowboys with a mix of youthful energy and raw talent. As the preseason continues, all eyes will be on these hopefuls to see if they can maintain their momentum and carve out significant roles on the team. If they do, the Cowboys could be well-equipped to make a deep postseason run and finally silence the critics. With the core roster intact and these emerging talents ready to make an impact, Dallas is poised for another strong season.