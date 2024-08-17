On Friday night, reports came out that Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith will not be travelling with the team to Las Vegas for their preseason clash against the Raiders on Saturday night. Smith reportedly experienced an allergic reaction at training camp this afternoon, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 23-year-old DT has received treatment, per Garafolo and will continue to be reevaluated moving forward.

Smith's health is priority number one. But he certainly would have wanted to be out there on the field at Allegiant Stadium so he could continue to fight for his place as the preferred left defensive tackle/nose tackle. The Cowboys recently acquired Jordan Phillips as additional depth at the position, but now, Phillips could have an opportunity to impress and make the position his.

The Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so Dallas will be giving him every opportunity to emerge as a long-term piece for the franchise. But Smith knows nothing will be given to him, so it's up to him to up his game moving forward. But for now, the priority for him is to heal from his allergic reaction and avoid any potential triggers so he could be back playing at his best in no time.

Mazi Smith reacts to Cowboys' trade for Jordan Phillips

On Wednesday night, the Cowboys pulled off a rare in-division trade with the New York Giants, acquiring defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. That, at first glance, looks like such a small price to pay to acquire an experienced option on the defensive line; last season, Phillips started nine games for the Buffalo Bills.,

Already 31 years old, one would think that Phillips' best years are behind him. Nonetheless, he comes in to give the Cowboys an insurance option, which would now come in handy for their Saturday night preseason game against the Raiders.

For Mazi Smith, he sees the value in competition; iron sharpens iron, after all. Moreover, he could learn a thing or two from Phillips as well.

“Yeah, I know all about Jordan Phillips. He's made a lot of plays. He's a vet in this game and when you're able to add that to the room, iron sharpens iron. That's what you want. You want a room full of competition. You don't want [any]body to relax. This is football, you know what I'm saying?” Smith said.