The Las Vegas Raiders are in a bit of a flux entering the preseason, and head coach Antonio Pierce wants to help stabilize the team by playing everybody in all of their exhibition games. However, this policy directly conflicts with star wide receiver Davante Adams' insistence on not playing in the preseason. He had told reporters, “If I'm choosing, I'm not playing.” Yet, despite Adams not playing a preseason game since 2017, Pierce put it bluntly.

“No, if you're healthy, you'll play,” the coach said to the media.

Raiders' preseason

The coach's strict policy makes sense considering what's been happening to the Raiders. Both quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are still battling for the QB1 spot, while Davante Adams had just returned after his son's birth, so Antonio Pierce might want to get his teammates as many on-field reps as possible.

Solidifying their rosters and systems for Week 1 of the 2024 season will help them get on the ground running.

After all, Pierce had decided to give Minshew and O'Connell the same amount of reps in the offseason, and Adams could only benefit from the two quarterbacks settling the starter question. He will need to develop strong chemistry and rapport with whoever wins out in order for the Raiders to put out a functional offense. They will need it if they want to continue their path of improvement and finally make the playoffs after a two-year drought.

Asked about playing exhibition games, Adams was honest.

“A few reps could help, but just based off the risk, it's not on mind as something that I'm looking forward to. I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better and all the things that could go on with that. But I'm definitely not…if I'm choosing, I'm not playing,” he said.

No matter how the WR might insist on not playing preseason games, though, the coach has the final say. Pierce's mandate is clear: all healthy players, regardless of veteran status, will play in the preseason. This list of players also include expected starters.

Preseason blues

Typically, preseason games in any pro sport are the opportunities for bench guys and rookies to duke it out for roster spots or playing time. Moreover, it's also the time for the starters, including the star players, to get used to one another and to a new system, especially if they have a new coach. Since the Raiders only hired Antonio Pierce in January, perhaps he believes there's no better time to put his system in place, despite whatever Davante Adams' attitude on the preseason.