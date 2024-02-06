Kyle Shanahan raved about the Commanders' new hires

The Washington Commanders have their head coach and general manager duo with Dan Quinn and Adam Peters, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the duo, pulling from his experience that he has had with both of them.

“I'm so pumped for Dan, I'm so pumped for Washington,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Dan's a hell of a coach. They got a hell of a one. I know they've gone through a lot of stuff these last 20 years, but having AP and DQ is as good as it gets. Like, Dan taught me so much in Atlanta. I'm very grateful for how much he's helped my career. And him and Stacey and just what he's gonna do for their organization. Knowing Adam, knowing Jim. They're set up very well.”

Shanahan raved about Dan Quinn, who he was the offensive coordinator for with the Atlanta Falcons. He also spoke highly of Adam Peters, who has been with the 49ers front office under John Lynch. Shanahan was then asked what he learned from Quinn.

“Watching how he ran the team,” Shanahan said, via Meirov. “Certain things he did in the meetings and stuff. You take things from everybody, but Dan the way he carried himself, the way he talked to the team was as good as I've been around.”

The Commanders are hoping that Quinn and Peters provide some stability for a franchise that has not had very much of it. Shanahan's 49ers demonstrate what the Commanders hope to build.