The Minnesota Vikings are not having a great training camp. On Wednesday, it was reported that rookie JJ McCarthy will miss the entire season with a torn meniscus. Then, during Wednesday's practice, wide receiver Jordan Addison was carted off, per a report from Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Vikings WR Jordan Addison just went down. Leapt for a contested ball. He’s hobbling off with help of trainers.”

Lewis then tweeted, “Jordan Addison just got on a cart.”

This is yet another crushing injury for the Vikings with just a few weeks remaining until the 2024 season begins.

Lewis then added that teammates came over to high-five him and Justin Jefferson gave him a pat as he was carted off. But, seeing a starting wide receiver be carted off just days after suffering an injury to the rookie quarterback is a brutal turn of events for the Vikings.

Jordan Addison was set for a big year

Addison exploded on the scene in his rookie year after a successful college run. He played at Pitt and won the Biletnikoff Award before transferring to USC to end his college career. Addison was then selected 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Addison is facing some legal issues and a possible suspension after being hit with a pair of misdemeanors following an arrest for a DUI over the offseason. But, no official ruling is expected in that matter until the court case in October.

Nonetheless, the Vikings are expected to trot out Sam Darnold as the QB1 after the injury to McCarthy and now face some concerning questions regarding the injury status of Addison. If he is expected to miss a lengthy period of time, it could be a big loss for the offense.