The Dallas Cowboys' contract situations are coming to a head as the 2024 season approaches. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are each entering the final season of their current deals. Things seem to be going well with discussions with the franchise quarterback, at least.

Prescott is trying to push the contract talks out of the spotlight and focus solely on the upcoming season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. His ability to do that is aided by the apparent progress being made in talks.

“I'm not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “I just know conversations are on the right way.”

Prescott added that he loves being with the Cowboys and living in Dallas. “I enjoy being a Cowboy 1,000 percent, enjoy living in Dallas, enjoy everything about it,” he said, via ESPN. “But this is a business. Conversations are going well, but I'm thankful to be where I am right now and that's here.”

Dak Prescott, Cowboys looking to agree to contract extension before season

The Cowboys not yet having an agreement in place with Prescott suggests they are prioritizing saving money over locking down Prescott on what is sure to be a lucrative deal. These things often take time but now, with the season. starting in just a few weeks, Dallas is out of that. Any progress being made is good but it doesn’t guarantee anything.

As of right now, Prescott's primary point of concern seems to be his right ankle, which has limited him in recent workouts. But he said that he's all good and will continue preparing for the season. The Cowboys are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC again.

Talks about an extension with Lamb, meanwhile, have seemingly not been going well. The star wide receiver wants to be paid like one but Jerry Jones has not budged yet. Not ideal!