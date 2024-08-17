The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to the pressures of a championship-or-bust mentality. As reigning Super Bowl champions, every practice, scrimmage, and preseason game is under intense scrutiny. With high expectations heading into the 2024 season, the Chiefs’ training camp has become a battleground where roster hopefuls fight to secure a spot on one of the NFL’s most stacked rosters. Despite a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a recent preseason game, a few players used the opportunity to showcase their skills. They significantly boosted their chances of making the final 53-man roster.

The Chiefs So Far

The Chiefs are on the brink of making NFL history. They aim to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Despite some struggles last season, including losses to weaker teams like the Broncos and Raiders, the Chiefs hit their stride in the playoffs. Of course, they secured another Super Bowl title in overtime.

This season, the Chiefs are even stronger. The Chiefs have strengthened their receiving corps with new additions like first-round pick Xavier Worthy and free-agent Marquise Brown. The defense continues to impress, even with the loss of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. As such, Kansas City is poised for another deep run. Patrick Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. That said, he leads a team that is ready to embrace the challenge of making history. If they succeed, this Chiefs team will cement its place as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

Here we'll look at the four key Kansas City Chiefs players who struggled during the 2024 NFL training camp.

Carson Steele, RB

Carson Steele made a strong impression last Saturday. We saw his toughness and ability to gain extra yards. The undrafted rookie running back was a force to be reckoned with. He consistently broke tackles and even ripped off a 20-yard run that had the crowd buzzing. His determination was further highlighted by a crucial fourth-down touchdown. This solidified his case for a spot on the roster. Steele's hard-nosed style and physicality will bring a unique element to the Chiefs' backfield. That is something they haven’t had since Isiah Pacheco emerged as the lead back. His performance against the Jaguars certainly bolstered his chances of making the team.

Justyn Ross, WR

Justyn Ross continues to make believers out of those who can't quit on his potential. His performance last Saturday only added fuel to the fire. In 23 offensive snaps, Ross made the most of his opportunities. His lone catch did go for 23 yards. That catch wasn’t just routine; it was a highlight-reel grab that underscored the type of receiver Ross can be. He is a big-bodied, contested-catch specialist that the Chiefs currently lack in their wide receiver room. If he continues to deliver in key moments, Ross could very well find himself in the mix for one of the final receiver spots on the roster.

Jaden Hicks, S

Rookie safety Jaden Hicks was one of the standout performers against the Jags. The Day 3 draft pick made an immediate impact in his unofficial NFL debut.He racked up three tackles, including one for a loss. His prowess wasn’t limited to defense, too. Hicks also made a statement on special teams with a textbook tackle that surely caught the eye of special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who previously praised him as a four-phase prospect. Yes, the Chiefs have a well-defined safety trio ahead of Hicks. However, his playmaking ability could force the coaching staff to find ways to get him on the field more often as the season progresses.

Kingsley Suamataia, OL

All signs point to Kingsley Suamataia emerging as the Chiefs’ left tackle of the future. The undrafted rookie’s performance against the Jaguars was nothing short of impressive. This was especially true considering he only played six offensive snaps. That was a clear indication that the coaching staff sees him as a starter. Suamataia’s athleticism for his size was on full display. He handled pass protection duties with ease during his limited action. Since being elevated to first-team reps during the team’s first fully padded practice in late July, Suamataia has continued to build momentum. Andy Reid obvously likes him. His starter-like treatment during the preseason game is yet another sign that he’s solidifying his place on the offensive line.

Looking Ahead

As the Kansas City Chiefs navigate their 2024 training camp and preseason, the battle for roster spots remains fierce. Sure, the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars might have been a setback on the scoreboard. However, it provided valuable insight into the depth and potential of this roster. Carson Steele’s relentless running, Justyn Ross’s clutch receiving, Jaden Hicks’s defensive versatility, and Kingsley Suamataia’s emerging dominance on the offensive line all underscore the wealth of talent vying for a place on this championship-caliber team. These players have not only improved their stock. They have also made compelling cases for why they deserve to be part of the Chiefs’ quest for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl. As the preseason progresses, these hopefuls will continue to push their limits. The Chiefs, with an eye on both the present and future, will be watching closely as they assemble the team that could etch its name in the annals of NFL history.