The Cowboys laid an egg once again against the Packers in the NFC Wild Card.

If home is indeed where the heart is, then the Dallas Cowboys' heart was broken into a million pieces Sunday evening by the Green Bay Packers.

AT&T Stadium had been a safe haven of sorts for the Cowboys, where they had won 16 straight on their home turf. But that still wasn't a good enough advantage for Dallas to avoid their typical choke-artistry.

The Cowboys lost to the Packers in a Super Sunday Wild Card Weekend matchup 48-32, but the score was not even close to what it reads. By halftime, it was 27-7, with the Cowboys just barely able to score just before the half.

By the break, the Packers' Aaron Jones had already scored twice on 30 yards, and Jordan Love had thrown for 185 yards and one touchdown, with wide receiver Romeo Doubs earning 102 receiving yards.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott had not even thrown for 100 yards (87) entering the third quarter but had already thrown two interceptions, one for a pick-six. Dallas' NFL No. 1 scoring offense had five drives in the first half that resulted in two punts, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), and a touchdown. It was an awful start for the Cowboys, who were supposed to be a favorite for the NFC Championship Game. But now they're heading home after just the first round in the NFL Wild Card, missing the conference title game for an unprecedented 13th time after making a playoff berth.

The Packers have now beaten the Cowboys five straight and 10 out of their last 11, including three playoff games, one being this current thrashing. With such a disappointing end to the season after having such promise, there are bound to be fingers pointed—and who knows, maybe even some pink slips. We'll stick to just the blaming.

Dan Quinn's defense gets annihilated by the Packers' offense

I'm not sure if Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had head coaching interviews this week and was distracted or that maybe he was even trying to get to his next job faster, but Dallas' defense was massacred on Sunday evening.

Minus the pick-six that was thanks to Prescott, the defense allowed 41 points, and even when the Cowboys pulled within 17 at the beginning of the second half, the Packers went right back down and scored the very next drive to go up 24.

There were some awful blown assignments throughout the night, especially in the secondary. A lot of that was to Romeo Doubs, who, at the half, had over 100 yards. By the end, he had 151 yards and a touchdown, averaging 25.1 yards per catch. But perhaps the worst out of all the secondary mishaps of the night was when Love found Luke Musgrave for a 38-yard touchdown, where there was no one within 20 yards of him before he entered the red zone.

YEAH, HERE WE GO — Dak Prescott throws two interceptions; offense is non-existent

It wasn't just all on the defense. The offense never could get going until it was far too late, and that's only because the Packers took their foot off the gas and let the Cowboys make a comeback. It started in the first quarter, where on the Cowboys' first drive, in three plays on a 3rd-and-5 at their own 13, Prescott threw a pick to Jaire Alexander that initially looked like a pick-six but was called back after the referees said that Alexander was down by contact. It didn't matter as the Packers increased their lead to go up 14-0 with a touchdown three plays later.

Before the end of the half, the Packers' dreams would come true with Prescott throwing another interception, this time a pick-six to Darnell Savage, returning it 64 yards.

Looking at Prescott's numbers for the night, you'd think he'd almost had a career game, going 41-for-60, throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. But that definitely wasn't the case. Going back to the first half, there was some clear miscommunication going on between Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and head coach Mike McCarthy, which didn't help the offense by any means. Lamb ended up with 110 yards on nine receptions but had 17 targets.

Mike McCarthy failed to prepare Cowboys, will probably be fired

Perhaps the pressure was just too much again for McCarthy, as he once again let down the Dallas faithful, including Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones. It had been assumed even before the playoffs that McCarthy could be fired if he didn't at least get past the first round of the playoffs. Well, the Cowboys are once again an early out, with no one to blame but themselves, and it starts with their head coach who failed to prepare them for the moment.