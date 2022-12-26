By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Miami Dolphins continued to tumble down the playoff ladder after they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 26-20, at home in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in this game even as the Dolphins failed to score after halftime. Miami had more yardage than the Packers in this game, but they also had more penalties and turnovers. Right now, Miami carries an 8-7 record, which is good enough to tie them for sixth place in the AFC. However, they are just one game ahead of a plethora of teams nipping at their heels like the Jaguars, Patriots, and Steelers. Here we’ll discuss the four Dolphins most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Packers.

The Dolphins lost to the Packers on Sunday, marking their fourth straight defeat. Consequently, Miami was unable to snap its losing streak. Compounding the outcome was the fact that this loss came at home. Keep in mind that in their previous 12 home games, the Dolphins had an 11-1 record.

At 46 degrees when the game kicked off on Christmas, it was the second-coldest home game in Dolphins history. Miami still remains in the AFC playoff picture despite the loss. In fact, if the Dolphins defeat the Patriots and the Jets lose to the Seahawks, they may even formally qualify for the playoffs the following week.

For now, let us look at the four Dolphins most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Packers.

4. Dolphins defense

Despite facing criticism leading up to the game, the Dolphins defense performed well against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Players such as Zach Sieler, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Eric Rowe, and Kader Kohou made crucial plays. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer led the unit in forcing Green Bay into a series of downs, punts, field goals, and an interception. The Dolphins were particularly effective at stopping Green Bay’s third down conversions, holding them to a 2-for-12 start. The Dolphins also effectively controlled the Packers’ run game.

However, in the final minutes of the game, the defense crumbled. They allowed the Packers to finish a crucial drive for a field goal, which gave Green Bay a 26-20 lead.

3. Dolphins run game

In this loss to the Packers, Miami RB Raheem Mostert carried the ball 8 times for 45 yards and caught two of three targets for four yards. He started strong, with gains of 14 and 17 yards on his first two carries. However, he struggled to maintain momentum and committed a fumble late in the second quarter. This turnover led to a Packers field goal and sparked a comeback from a 20-10 deficit. Take note that Mostert has had inconsistent performances in recent games. To illustrate, he reached 50 rushing yards in only one of the last four games. However, he also had a standout performance with 156 scrimmage yards in one of those contests.

Meanwhile, fellow RB Jeff Wilson had 9 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the game. He scored a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, but the Dolphins offense struggled after that, committing four turnovers.

2. Coach Mike McDaniel

Despite a strong start, the Dolphins were unable to secure a victory against the Packers. The offense struggled to commit to the run and was plagued by unforced penalties and self-inflicted errors. These included a fumble, a missed field goal, and three interceptions. These mistakes, along with eight accepted penalties, contributed to this disappointing home loss.

Coach Mike McDaniel will have to bear the brunt of these penalties and turnovers. Many will question his game preparation, especially as they ease into the last two games of the regular season. Overall, it was a tough loss for the Dolphins, but they will have to regroup and focus on their next game.

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa

Against the Packers, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had a rather roller-coaster type performance. On one hand, he made some impressive throws, including a long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. On the other hand, he also threw three interceptions, which were among his worst of the season.

He completed 16-of-25 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown overall. In the first half, he had 229 yards and his only TD, but in the second half, he threw for only 81 yards and all three of his interceptions. Tagovailoa has thrown interceptions in only four of his 13 starts this season, but has had multiple interceptions in three of those games. This makes him a risky choice under center for the Dolphins even if they do make it to the postseason. Still, despite the team’s four-game losing streak, coach McDaniel remains confident in Tagovailoa’s abilities and believes he will bounce back from this performance. Miami fans sure hope McDaniel is correct.