Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos got off to a rough start to the team's 2025 training camp. After suffering a frightening injury near the end of the opening practice, Matos was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he has since stabilized.

Since being transported, Matos has stayed at Jackson Memorial Hospital overnight for evaluation, where he has now shown movement in all extremities and is in stable condition, the team announced on Thursday morning. There is no word on how long his recovery will take, but his training camp journey is all but over.

Matos, 24, is in his third year of trying to extend his unprecedented career journey. After playing college basketball for three years, he switched to football for his final season at South Florida, where he played sparingly in 2022. Matos went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and has been attempting to establish a professional career since then.

While clearly lacking the experience of most prospects, Matos' 6-foot-7 frame, strength and athleticism have kept him on the NFL radar. The 2025 offseason is his second with the Dolphins after spending the entire 2024 season on Miami's practice squad.

Dolphins' deep offensive line depth in 2025 training camp

With protecting oft-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the team's top priority, the Dolphins invested heavily in their offensive line in the 2025 offseason. Matos was part of their deep offseason positional group, which is expected to remain highly competitive throughout the preseason.

Coming off a mediocre 2024 season, Miami added veterans James Daniels, Larry Borom and James Brunskill, in addition to highly touted rookie Jonah Savaiinaea. They added several other intriguing rookie prospects after the draft, including two-time All-Big 10 guard Josh Priebe and first-team All-MAC center Addison West.

With five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead calling it a career, the Dolphins will endure a lot of turnover in their offensive line in 2025. Miami projects to have three new starters up front in Week 1, depending on how incumbent starting guard Liam Eichenberg fares against Daniels and Savaiinaea in the preseason. Eichenberg is currently on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury and will miss training camp.