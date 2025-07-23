The Miami Dolphins are currently partaking in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Dolphins are hoping for a healthy year from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this year, and recently revamped their defense with a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins got some tough injury news regarding another offseason signee, Artie Burns, on Wednesday.

“Dolphins veteran CB Artie Burns, who injured his knee at practice today and left on crutches, is feared to have a torn ACL, per source. Burns is now awaiting an MRI and second opinion to confirm,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Burns signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins earlier this offseason. He was originally a first round pick back in the 2016 NFL Draft and has put together a strong NFL career in the decade since, most recently suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad during the 2024 season.

It's a tough break for a Dolphins team that is hoping to finally break through and experience some real success under head coach Mike McDaniel this year.

As previously mentioned, injuries have always been a major concern in Miami, particularly regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who nearly saw his career ended after sustaining a series of concussions over the last couple of seasons.

However, Tagovailoa is back and healthy, and he's still got one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Tyreek Hill at his disposal, along with other weapons like Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, the Dolphins are hoping that their defense will receive a jolt of energy after replacing cornerback Jalen Ramsey with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In any case, the Dolphins will hope for the best on the Burns injury front. Miami is scheduled to kick off its 2025 NFL season on September 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.