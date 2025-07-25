The Miami Dolphins enter 2025 with practically no room for error. Mike McDaniel’s offense remains one of the NFL’s most dynamic. Tua Tagovailoa has his full complement of weapons. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can break a game open on any play. The offensive line, once a liability, is quietly solidified. However, despite the fireworks on that side of the ball, the fate of Miami’s season may rest on the unit that’s suddenly become a fatal flaw: the secondary.

Once the bedrock of a feared defense, Miami’s back end is now patched together with hopes and bargain-bin replacements. Unless it’s addressed in training camp, it may be the one thing that keeps the Dolphins from playing football deep into January.

Life After Jalen Ramsey Begins

Even though Jalen Ramsey didn't officially leave the Dolphins until late June, the big question entering training camp is the same one that loomed back in April: Who replaces one of the league’s premier corners?

Nothing the Dolphins did this offseason suggested they were planning for life without Ramsey. The team signed Artie Burns, who hasn't held a full-time starting role since 2019. They also drafted Florida’s Jason Marshall Jr in the fifth-round. He has tools but little expectation to contribute right away. General manager Chris Grier did offer a public challenge to third-year cornerback Cam Smith, whose development has lagged. The Dolphins would love for him to seize a starting job. That said, the team’s moves paint a picture of wishful thinking more than preparation.

That picture got darker this week. On Wednesday, Burns went down with a non-contact injury during warm-ups. By Thursday, the worst was confirmed: a torn ACL. Burns was never expected to be a savior, but the Dolphins were counting on him for depth and situational snaps. His absence leaves a vacuum that was already too empty. Miami quickly signed Cornell Armstrong, a journeyman with a resume more suited to practice squads than primetime. If this is the solution, then the problem is bigger than anyone in the building is willing to admit.

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Miami Dolphins must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

From Strength to Strain

Miami's secondary is its biggest weakness. That’s not hyperbole. It’s fact. One year ago, their defensive backfield was stacked with name-brand talent and proven production. Today? It’s arguably the thinnest group in the entire AFC.

Aside from Ramsey and now Burns, gone are both starting safeties, Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland. Gone too is the other top corner, Kendall Fuller. In their place are placeholders. Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu were low-cost depth signings who combined for just 468 snaps in 2024. Neither was viewed as a long-term answer. And aside from Marshall Jr, the Dolphins also added Dante Trader Jr in the fifth round. He profiles as a special teams prospect more than a Day 1 contributor.

That leaves Kader Kohou, a solid slot corner with grit and instincts. But Kohou can’t cover the field alone. He’s flanked by young players still learning the speed of the NFL and veterans whose best days are behind them. The lack of investment in this unit is jarring. That's especially true when one considers Miami will face Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, and Aaron Rodgers this season.

Patching a Leak With Duct Tape

The Dolphins insist they’re not worried. Their actions suggest they should be. Adding Armstrong was a move that screams cap-constrained desperation. He just isn’t a hidden gem but a last resort. Fans hoping for a splash, like Rasul Douglas or even Asante Samuel Jr, have been let down again.

So why not make the move? The truth is likely financial. Miami’s cap situation is tight, and front-office decision-making seems more reactive than strategic. That’s a problem in a division where every margin matters. One injury, like the one to Burns, could leave this unit in tatters.

Unless Cam Smith blossoms and Marshall Jr defies his draft position, Miami is putting its playoff hopes on a foundation of rookies, retreads, and bargain veterans. That’s a massive gamble.

Training Camp’s True Test

This training camp isn’t about who wins the backup QB job. It’s not about the rookie receiver or the flashy plays from Tua. The real battle is in the secondary. Can Smith prove he’s ready to start? Can the coaches unlock anything from Davis, Melifonwu, or Armstrong? How about Storm Duck? Can Marshall Jr fast-track his development?

If not, Miami’s offense will once again be forced to win shootouts weekly. And that’s no way to survive in January football. You need stops, takeaways, and coverage.

Right now, the Dolphins don’t have it. And training camp may not be long enough to fix it.

The Dolphins have the star power to contend. But unless their secondary finds answers, this team is playing with fire. In the NFL, you can’t outrun your flaws forever. And Miami’s may already be exposed.