Following an up and down 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins are looking to right the ship in 2025. During head coach Mike McDaniel's first two seasons at the helm, Miami made the playoffs. Last season, however, the team didn't make it to the postseason, mostly due to injuries and inconsistent play. Now, heading into the new season, the Dolphins have once again been struck by injury. Veteran cornerback Artie Burns will miss the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

“An MRI confirmed an ACL tear for Dolphins CB Artie Burns, who now is expected to miss the 2025 season, per source,” reported Schefter on the social media platform.

For a team already low on experienced cornerback depth, losing a veteran like Burns stings even more. A couple of weeks ago, the Dolphins traded starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Burns is out for the entire 2025 season. Will GM Chris Grier be able to bring in some reinforcements to help out this ailing unit? Before the season gets underway might be the best time to go ahead and pull the trigger, before it could get even worse.

Losing Artie Burns big blow for Dolphins cornerback depth

Burns was brought in to play the nickel position alongside Kader Kohou. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first rounder has experience playing both inside and out, but he's really carved out a niche at nickel. Kohou, entering his fourth season in the league, has been a solid cover man but really hasn't made too many impact plays so far in his career.

Now, with Burns set to miss the entire season, Kohou could cement his role in the cornerback rotation. The majority of Kohou's position mates have been in league for a shorter time than the 2022 draftee. It will fall on to him to become one of the secondary's leaders. Burns will still be around, but Kohou has a chance to finally break out in his absence during the upcoming 2025 season.