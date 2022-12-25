By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Tua Tagavailoa hardly rung in Christmas the way he and the Miami Dolphins wanted. The third-year signal-caller threw three pivotal interceptions in his team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, his last turnover coming as the Dolphins had the opportunity for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Tagavailoa detailed the circumstances of his picks after the game, telling reporters two of them were simply the result of poor throws.

“Tua said his first INT he tried to throw over the defender and ended up overthrowing the defender and Tyreek. Said second INT was a communication issue and the third was a bad throw,” tweeted ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tagovailoa went 16-of-25 for 310 yards, one touchdown, one lost fumble and those three picks on Christmas, helping the Dolphins out-gain the Packers 376 to 301 in total yards. His whopping four turnovers ultimately doomed Miami, which only forced managed one takeaway from Green Bay.

One of football’s brightest surprises for most of the season, the Dolphins have slumped of late, now losing four straight games to put their playoff hopes at risk. At 8-7, first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s team is currently clinging to the third and final Wild Card spot in the AFC, a game ahead of the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami closes the regular season with games against the Patriots and Jets, the first of which will come on January 1st in Foxborough.