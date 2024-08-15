Man, the Atlanta Falcons are pretty serious about the 2024 NFL season. They recently traded for Matthew Judon and restructured Chris Lindstrom’s contract. Also, they drafted a quarterback in the first round, even though they signed Kirk Cousins in the offseason. And more good news came with the younger QB improving his stock after the loss to the Dolphins.

With all of the cash the Falcons gave to Cousins, Penix is still a high-potential backup. But there’s no reason for him to stop short of trying to unseat Cousins as soon as possible. In his first live game action, Penix went 9 for 16 passing with 104 yards.

Considering Penix missed on a couple of early passes, those numbers are solid. He showed a coolness in the pocket, and did things an NFL quarterback needs to do — releasing the ball on time and giving receivers a chance to make plays.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. impressed head coach in debut

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris came away impressed and excited, according to nfl.com.

“He wants one of those throws back that output he threw on the sideline, but he was able to through some progressions,” Morris said. “He was able to progress. We get a little pass happy with him since he's a first-round quarterback. It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and we were able to get some of the stuff done. Pretty much, a really good night for him and I was really pleased with what he was able to do.”

From Penix’s point of view, positives ruled as well.

“It felt good to go out there and compete with my brothers,” said Penix. “Just having fun out there and playing the game I've been playing since I was 5-years-old. So, no nerves, no jitters, just ready to go.”

The 24-year-old Penix completed his first pass attempt against the Dolphins, a short connection with Casey Washington. His biggest play came went hie hit Chris Blair for a 41-yard gain on a sideline vertical route. Morris said he saw inner confidence, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I don't think he's ever going to lose confidence in his guys,” Morris said. “I don't think Mike is the kind of guy to lose confidence. He plays with a lot of confidence, plays with a lot of poise. He's always been that way. He's pretty even-keeled, even-demeanor. I don't think he rides the emotional roller coaster at all.”

What does Michael Penix Jr. think about his progress?

Penix added, “”I feel like I did OK,” Penix said. “Some things that I definitely want to get better. I feel like I executed the offense the best that I could.”

The Falcons have one of the most comfortable quarterback situations in the NFL. If Cousins gets hurt, or can’t recpature his old form because of the Achilles injury, Penix is talented enough to step in and give the Falcons a fighting chance. And even if he had to do it in the spotlight of big games or the playoffs, Cousins has a history of falling short in those moments. So Penix likely wouldn’t be any worse.

CB Kevin King shines in first game look

NFL players who don’t have an automatic path to playing time can benefit from preseason game-time improvements. That’s why King did against the Dolphins.

He had an interception, defended two passes, and totaled three tackles. Those are nice numbers for a guy expected to only be in the depth-piece conversation. His efforts did not escape the notice of Morris, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Pretty positive showing for him,” Morris said. “(He) went out and made a couple nice plays on the ball, got a nice pick. Pretty excited to see him go play. Got a chance to go see Kevin King really show some things and do some things really well for us.”

King, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers (No. 33 overall in 2017) is currently listed as second team at the left cornerback position behind A.J. Terrell. King has five years of NFL experience and started 31 games over the past three seasons. His best year came in 2019, when he picked off five passes and totaled 66 tackles in 15 games.

Injuries have been a concern for King in his NFL career. He sat out the 2022 season with injuries, and now he’s working his way back from a 2023 Achilles injury. The Falcons gave him a one-year, $1.125 million deal in April.

Kevin King excited about another NFL chance

King told lancasteronline.com he thought his football career may have been over.

“It was something that, me personally, I knew was going to happen, but you can’t take those things for granted,” King said. “(There are) a lot of people around the outside of this league trying to get these opportunities to come back in and maybe things just don’t go their way.”

King said he relied on his faith during the return to the field against the Dolphins.

“It felt good just to be out there and talking to God while I was out there,” King said. “He told me to just put all the burdens on him. Just go out there, you (don’t have) to be perfect. You just (have) to be you. So, that was just going out there and doing what I know I can do.”

King has been reunited with a pair of former coaches in Jerry Gray and Jimmy Lake.

““This league is about relationships and life is about relationships. Theygoing to bring guys in that they trust, so that’s a testament to myself and how I was as a player when I played for them. They trust me to want to bring me back as a man and as a football player and that’s just a testament to God because everything I do is manifesting his glory through me.”

Injuries play a role in Micah Abernathy rise

DeMarcco Hellams’ ankle injury opened a door for Abernathy. Hellams went down in the first half of the Dolphins game.

Injuries are part of the process, Morris told atlantafalcons.com.

“These preseason games are tough,” Morris said. “You know, we talk about them every year. This is the reason why you try to play as least amount of people as you can. … Those things come back to bite you at times. It almost makes you not want to, but you know the cost of doing business. You've got to make those decisions, and those are heavy on you, all the time, those type of injuries.”

Abernathy played 28 snaps against the Dolphins and totaled four tackles, with three of those coming as solo stops. Coming off a season where he played in 12 games, mostly on special teams, the idea he might be more in the defensive mix has to be exciting for Abernathy. Working behind Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant, Abernathy looks like the current favorite to land the third-safety role.