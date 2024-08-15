The Atlanta Falcons have made some huge moves this offseason. They rebuilt their QB room with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. They have also added a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including linebacker Matthew Judon. Atlanta tweaked the contract of one of their best offensive players to make room for Judon on the team.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are restructuring Chris Lindstrom's contract just one day after trading for linebacker Matthew Judon from the Patriots. The Pro Bowl guard will receive part of his $12.5 million base salary as a signing bonus.

Converting some of Lindstrom's base salary into a signing bonus spreads that money out over his entire contract. This helps the Falcons by creating more cap space in 2024.

Judon is a highly talented outside linebacker who will bring some serious juice to Atlanta's defense. He started his career in Baltimore but signed with the New England Patriots in free agency before the 2021 season. Judon took his production to another level in New England.

He started his time as a Patriot with two straight 60+ tackle and 12+ sack seasons. Judon had a strong start to the 2023 season as well, notching four sacks and 13 total tackles in the first four games.

However, Judon suffered a torn bicep tendon in Week 4 against the Cowboys. He never returned to the field in 2023.

Falcons fans have a right to be excited, but they should balance that excitement with some concern. Judon is 32 years old and coming off his first major injury of his career. There is no guarantee that he returns to his 2021 form.

That said, he is a smart investment for a team that is going all in on the 2024 season.

How does the addition of Matthew Judon impact the Falcons defense?

Matthew Judon is a bit of an unknown joining a new team and coming off of injury.

One thing we do know is that Atlanta will thrust him into the starting lineup as quickly as possible. Judon is currently expected to start opposite Arnold Ebiketie as the team's two EDGE rushers.

Judon has little competition for starting snaps. Rookie Bralen Trice would have been in the mix, but he suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve. His rookie season is now over before it began.

If Judon can return to his old self, it will be a game changer for the Falcons on defense. Atlanta has a handful of good defensive players, but a star pass rusher could help elevate the entire unit.

However, if Judon regresses in a significant way, this trade could look like a waste of a draft pick.

Even if Judon does not work out, it's hard to critique the process of the decision. It is a calculated gamble that could pay off in a huge way for Atlanta in a massively important season for the franchise.