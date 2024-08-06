The Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. came as a surprise to just about everyone. After shelling out for Kirk Cousins, Atlanta used a valuable draft pick on a young quarterback.

Penix and Cousins (and veteran backup Taylor Heinicke) do give the Falcons plenty of options under center. Penix may be slotted in third on the depth chart, a sign of Atlanta's patience when it comes to his development. Even months later, it’s shocking that Atlanta chose to draft someone eighth overall who may not play much this season. If it does, it means that the new $180 million man is benched or hurt.

The Falcons had several reasons for choosing Penix, according to Jeremy Fowler and Marc Raimondi of ESPN. From team-building considerations to what they think of Penix, they have plenty of explanations.

Falcons' reasons for drafting Michael Penix Jr.

One at a time, let’s look into each of the reasons listed by ESPN for why the Falcons chose Penix.

“Atlanta considered multiple scenarios in Round 1, including the selection of [Laiatu] Latu, whom the Falcons tried to trade back into the first round to select after the Penix pick.”

The Indianapolis Colts ended up using the 15th overall pick on Latu, who had a lot of fans in the Falcons' scouting department. Bolstering the defense would have made for a good, sensible use of the pick. But when it comes to the most important position in the game, the decision to draft a quarterback they loved became clear.

“The Falcons expected to be good, meaning they wouldn't have additional chances in the immediate future to select in the top 10, where the top quarterbacks tend to be available.”

Once Cousins ages out, the Falcons will have to find a new option. If the front office can truly build the team into a winner again, the eighth pick isn’t going to come to them again. Of course, it still could if the team really isn’t good. But already having an option at quarterback to transition to in the future will be helpful. Either it will be the eighth pick now or some pick in the teens or 20s later on, the Falcons thought, and which is the better one to use on a QB?

“The next few quarterback classes are considered weaker, believed in some league circles to be a factor in explaining why six QBs went in the top 12 selections of this year's draft. One team source countered this possibility by pointing out that franchises don't always plan that far ahead and saying that might not have been a major factor for Atlanta.”

Being wary about quarterback classes multiple years out would indeed not be the best way to approach the draft. Penix is a promising prospect but he’s no surefire bet like Caleb Williams, who teams should always go for no matter what. It seems mostly like Penix was someone they thought was too good to pass up.

“The Green Bay Packers model — drafting top quarterbacks while accomplished starters still have productive years left — was a factor for some inside the building.”

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love both benefitted immensely from playing behind veteran quarterbacks to start their careers. The Kansas City Chiefs did the same thing with Patrick Mahomes, though just for one season. It doesn’t guarantee success but the proof of concept is there.

“Atlanta might be able to get a ‘badass’ pass rusher in the back half of the first round next year, a league source with knowledge of the Falcons' process said. Morris was perceived as having done more with less for the Rams' young defense in 2023 and could look to follow a similar model in 2024, a team source noted.”

If the Falcons truly believe in their new head coach, they will be patient in building up their defense. It will be a major test, though.

“Cousins' recovery from a torn Achilles heightens the urgency for a succession plan. While he's trending upward in his recovery, he turns 36 later this month and must overcome serious injury.”

This might be the best reason the Falcons have. Cousins is good but his career is nearing its end. Penix is the future. As mentioned previously, the chance to add a great quarterback prospect outside of the top 10 is very rare.