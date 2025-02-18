Team USA's journey at the 4 Nations Face-Off is getting a big development. Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was hospitalized with an infection, per Daily Faceoff. The infection stemmed from a minor injury. McAvoy seems to be doing better though and his status for the team's next game is up in the air.

Team USA is in the championship game on Thursday against Canada. McAvoy is certainly needed for the contest, but he may not be available. McAvoy missed the team's last game against Sweden. The defenseman has not been ruled out for the game.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is down to just those two teams.

“It’s a Game 7, right?” U.S. center Jack Eichel said, per NHL.com. “It’s for everything. You’re going to see desperate hockey. You’re going to see everything you saw in the first game and more, I imagine. It’ll be great.”

There are several Americans who have been injured in this event. McAvoy, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk have all missed time for Team USA.

“I’m not a doctor,” American center Jack Hughes said. “I’m sure a lot of those guys will be playing on Thursday. Guys are hungry for this game and really excited.”

Team USA plays Canada Thursday at 8:00 ET.

Team USA and Canada are bitter rivals in international hockey

The Americans and Canadians have already played in this tournament. The 4 Nations Face-Off has featured several thrilling games, including a recent win for Team USA over Canada.

The two nations frequently battle in international hockey. For instance, Team USA bowed to Canada in the gold medal game of the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Thursday's final game should be another chapter in that incredible rivalry.

“I think you’re going to see two really evenly matched teams go at it,” Canada team coach Jon Cooper said. “The city of Boston will be treated to something special, I think, on Thursday.”

Team USA is entering Thursday's final with a bad taste in their mouth. The club lost to Sweden on Monday, and wants to go out on a high note at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“They’re a heck of a hockey team, and it was such a great game Saturday, and we’re going to have to match that compete level and be ready for those guys,” American forward Dylan Larkin said. “They’re going to be extremely hungry, and they don’t want to lose two to us, and they want to win as well, so it’s going to be a competitive hockey game. I think there will be some nerves, but I hope it’s that level that it was in Montreal.”

Time will tell who comes out as the champion.