The fate of Zack Snyder’s work is up in the air as James Gunn is rumored to shake things up to invigorate DC. But while there are a lot of things about the famed director’s vision that didn’t really pan out, there are still some notable details worth saving. In doing so, the future of the franchise can be solidified in the coming years. We take a look below at several elements of the Snydervese that should be retained by Gunn.

4. Amanda Waller

Portrayed by the talented Viola Davis, Amanda Waller first appeared in the DC Extended Universe when Suicide Squad was first shown in 2016. Although the film itself received less than favorable reviews, the character itself was among the few highlights fans appreciated. That, and the promise of appearing in more projects under the growing franchise back then.

But after Justice League crashed and burned, the hopes for more of Amanda Waller appearances suddenly dwindled. Of course, James Gunn would be given a chance to helm The Suicide Squad in 2021 and its spinoff series, Peacemaker. Fortunately, these two projects had more Waller in them and showed DC fans the potential of this character.

With Gunn as one of the two co-heads of DC Studios, there’s a pretty good chance Davis will keep her role and have more projects ahead in the new regime. Rightfully so because few Snyderverse characters exhibit the complexity and grit Waller possess, traits that will prove to be useful when plans for the new DC Universe start to roll out in the future.

3. Wonder Woman

Over the past few years, there have been several issues that hounded actors connected to the Snyderverse with Ezra Miller being the most prominent of them. The same can’t be said about Gal Gadot as the actress elevated the DCEU, thanks to her impressive portrayal of Wonder Woman, without causing too many problems for the studio. Add the fact that she nails the part of Diana of Themiscira effortlessly and you’ve got one part of DC’s Trinity locked down for the coming years.

That’s why James Gunn should remember that when it comes to Wonder Woman, if it ain’t broke, there’s really no reason to do some major overhauling of the actress playing the part. Gadot’s star power and her experience in playing the famed Amazonian warrior are something that can’t be easily replaced. That’s why all Gunn needs to do is find the ideal story and an exceptional director to bring it to life under DC Studios. In this way, what Snyder started can be preserved well for the benefit of the cinematic universe.

2. Darkseid

Back when the Snyderverse was in full swing, the endgame for the whole story was going to be against Darkseid. Considered to be one of the best DC villains in the comics, this god-like being was supposed to appear in the second and third Justice League films and provide the team with their much-needed antagonist. But due to the failure of the first Justice League to draw interest in, the whole plan was scrapped before it can even take off.

Fortunately, the clamor of fans everywhere served as the springboard for the Snyder Cut of Justice League to be shown. From that film, the viewing public finally witnessed the glory and awe of Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s magnum opus. But while the Snyderverse is rumored to be on its way out, there’s really no reason to discard one of the best things about it. Gunn can take what works with the character, give it a better story to maximize his strengths on film, and ultimately, bestow on Darkseid the kind of treatment he so rightfully deserves. Even if he isn’t the primary antagonist of Gunn’s alleged 10-year plan for DC , there will surely be some room for the ruler of Apokalips in the future of this cinematic universe.

1. Superman

Perhaps the most important element James Gunn should keep from the Snyderverse is Superman with Henry Cavill playing the Man of Steel. The problem here is that the part of Superman has never been given justice by the story presented to fans, as seen in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. In this regard, James Gunn’s creative mind will be what this character needs in the DC Universe.

If Gunn chooses to keep Cavill as Superman, the former Marvel director would surely make him the centerpiece of any plan for the cinematic universe. With Cavill’s popularity and a great reputation amongst fans, it would be easy to rally everyone to Gunn’s side as he works out the ins and outs of making DC a relevant player at the box office. This factor makes Cavill’s Superman a worthy Snyderverse element that should be retained for the future of DC, along with all the other entries in this list. While it remains to be seen what Gunn will actually do, fans have nothing but time to find out the final fate of this franchise in the coming years.