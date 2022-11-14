Published November 14, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Minnesota Vikings booked their seventh straight win after a thrilling overtime win over the fancied Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 8-1, the Vikings have a firm hold of first place in the NFC North and carry the second-best record in the league. Here are the four Vikings most to blame for their Week 10 win vs. the Bills.

The Minnesota Vikings played their usual Jekyll-and-Hyde game against the Bills on Sunday. However, thanks to a ton of resiliency and a bit of good fortune, the outcome was one of the most entertaining games in franchise history. It had an unbelievable ending that resulted in win number eight for the squad.

After a series of chaotic sequences, Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph made a 33-yard field goal in overtime that proved decisive as the Vikings defeated the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins completed 30-of-50 passes for 357 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. It wasn’t his best game of the season, but he still proved clutch. Aside from Cousins, the Vikings saw strong performances from a number of other players.

Let us look at the four biggest heroes from the dramatic Minnesota Vikings Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

4. LB Eric Kendricks

The Vikings staged one of the most memorable second-half comebacks in recent memory, if not the best of the season. However, all of their big plays would have been for naught if not for linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Remember that after stopping the Vikings on fourth and goal from their own one, the Bills attempted to sneak the ball on first and 10 with less than 50 seconds remaining. At that point, Buffalo led 27-23. Allen fumbled the center exchange, though, and Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was the most unlikely and unthinkable outcome in that situation, and yet it occurred right in front of everyone’s eyes at Highmark. It was miraculous for Vikings fans but horrific for Bills fans. For Kendrick, it was absolutely magical.

Oh, and he led the team in tackles with ten. This kid is good.

ERIC KENDRICKS IS THAT DUDE pic.twitter.com/noeXwdmnBU — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) November 14, 2022

3. CB Patrick Peterson

Cornerback Patrick Peterson added another chapter to his resurgent 2022 season. Keep in mind that he is now 32 and in his 12th NFL season. He’s also aware that others believe he’s fallen behind. This year, however, he continues to prove them wrong by making big play after big play.

To wit, the Vikings trailed 27-17 early in the fourth quarter after climbing back into the game with a big Dalvin Cook touchdown run. Josh Allen and the Bills were on the verge of answering and restoring their three-score advantage.

Allen rolled out of the pocket and attempted to find tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone. Peterson, however, was right there to intercept the ball and return it more than 40 yards. That pick kept the Vikings in the game, bu8t Peterson wasn’t finished yet.

The Bills were once again on the verge of retaking the lead late in overtime, with the Vikings holding a 33-30 edge. On second down, Allen threw a pass over the middle, and Peterson jumped the route for his second interception of the game. That was also the 32nd of his career, and it sealed the deal for Minnesota’s huge road W.

2. RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota’s top skills players were exceptional in this game. Let’s begin with RB Dalvin Cook, who had 14 carries for 119 rushing yards on top of 27 yards receiving. He had just one touchdown, but it was an 81-yard beauty that pretty much triggered the improbable Minnesota second-half rally.

Cook took off late in the third quarter, jump-starting the Vikings come from behind win over the Bills. It was a great run and led to a lot of other success from the team. It was also the turning point for the Vikings, and they never looked back scoring 20 unanswered before Buffalo tied the game to head into overtime.

This was certainly Cook’s best game of the 2022-23 season, and Vikings fans sure hope they can see more of this from him in the weeks to come.

1. WR Justin Jefferson

Now for the other outstanding skill player on the Vikings. Man oh man oh man, Justin Jefferson is a stud, right?!

Jefferson caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a score, averaging 19.3 yards per reception. He was flat-out fantastic and even had arguably the year’s best catch. On fourth-and-18, Cousins fired a long throw to Jefferson, who pulled the ball away from a defender with one arm! He ensured the ball wouldn’t touch the ground before he wrested control from his defender — all this as he was falling from the air. It underscored Jefferson’s crazy performance.

With that 19-yard reception, WR @JJettas2 has reached 100 receiving yards for the 20th game in his career. Jefferson sets a new NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games through a player's first three seasons, passing WR Odell Beckham Jr. (19) and WR Randy Moss (19). pic.twitter.com/YVNQbAxx5S — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 13, 2022

Aside from that sequence, he also set an NFL record. As Jefferson surpassed 100 yards for the 20th time in his career on Sunday, he broke a record shared by icons Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. Jefferson is now the wide receiver with the most 100-yard receiving games through a player’s first three seasons.

What’s most amazing about the fantastic start to his young career is that he did it in only 42 games, and he can still add to it over the next eight games of the season. And he has not even hit 24 years old, my goodness.