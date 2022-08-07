Brandon Aiyuk breakout incoming? Kyle Shanahan heaps massive praise on 49ers WR

Brandon Aiyuk did not exactly have a groundbreaking campaign for the San Francisco 49ers last season. There were a lot of highs, but it would probably be presumptive to say that he’s already proven that he’s going to be the Niners’ superstar wide receiver of the future.

There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Aiyuk’s shoulders entering the new season. The good news for him and the 49ers is that the 24-year-old appears to be doing all the right things during the offseason. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing but high praise for Aiyuk as he talked up the potential leap the former Arizona State standout is expected to take this coming season (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent on how you run and putting your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot.”

According to Shanahan, Aiyuk has been putting in the work even before camp started. At this point, it sounds like Brandon Aiyuk is raring to go:

“They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off,” he continued. “That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”

In case you forgot, the 49ers traded up during the 2020 NFL Draft in order to get their hands on Aiyuk as the No. 25 overall pick. It was a significant risk that they took, but it seems like Aiyuk is ready to prove that it was indeed the right decision to make.