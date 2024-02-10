Patrick Mahomes' backup praises Brock Purdy ahead of 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl.

We're just days away from Super Bowl 58 and players from both teams are finalizing media interactions. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers has been one of the most talked about players leading up to the championship game. Now, it appears Patrick Mahomes' backup shared his opinion on the young quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert of the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing but nice things to say about Purdy. There is one specific pass the 49ers quarterback has consistently made all season that caught Gabbert's eye, according to Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“Based on what he learned that season, Gabbert has been particularly impressed by an intermediate, over-the-middle throw Purdy routinely completes that's a staple of [Kyle] Shanahan's offense. The throw, which typically is tied to play-action, often requires Purdy to fit passes over linebackers and in front of safeties to pass catchers running free in small spaces.”

With that said, Patrick Mahomes' backup claims that Brock Purdy's consistency with that throw is one of the main reasons the 49ers are playing in Super Bowl 58. Although San Francisco has weapons galore available to Purdy, he's still able to throw accurately for his teammates to make a play.

“‘Brock has just done a beautiful job executing it at the highest level,' Gabbert said. ‘It's a reason the 49ers are in the Super Bowl playing us.'”

We've seen it time and time again all season long. San Francisco has greatly benefited from those plays. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have also done a great job hauling in those passes. It's given the 49ers extra juice offensively and it's been tough to stop all season long.

Purdy is likely to make these type of plays in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will have to find a way to slow it down, which is much easier said than done.