The San Francisco will be going up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, but the availability of their starting quarterback is in question. Brock Purdy suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he's been a limited participant at practice this week.

General manager John Lynch spoke about Purdy's injury via 49ers reporter Can Inman, and said they “feel good about where it is from that standpoint. … Brock will show up here today, see where he goes from practice, go forth accordingly. It is tenuous. Brandon Allen & Josh Dobbs would both be ready but Brandon would get 1st snaps.”

With Lynch already talking about who would step in place of Purdy if he isn't able to go, it leaves the question on how serious the injury is. Lynch also shared that Purdy nor the team knew when he sustained the injury during their last game.

“I know that he kind of fought through it throughout the course of the game,” Lynch said. “And I'm not saying anything debilitating, but I did see him, during the course of the game, throwing a lot in between. Anytime there was a pause in the game, he kept throwing. And so I think, at that point, you're probably feeling something, but I think he was so focused on trying to win that game.”

49ers dealing with injury to Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that seems like it could potentially keep him out of the 49ers' next game, but it sounds like there's optimism surrounding his availability. John Lynch mentioned that Purdy had an MRI on his shoulder earlier in the week.

“We've had a plan to try to quiet it down. And Wednesday, didn't do any throwing. Kind of went out there and just did practice. Thursday, started to do some throwing, and then went inside and did some rehab, per the plan,” Lynch said.

The 49ers have not had the season they expected, and losing Purdy down the stretch of the season could determine their playoff chances. Injuries have been the story of the season for the team, and an injury to their starting quarterback would be devastating. Luckily, Christian McCaffrey has returned and has looked good in the past two games, and the hope is that things improve for him.

This second half of the season will be important for the 49ers, and hopefully, Purdy doesn't have to miss any time.