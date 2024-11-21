The San Francisco 49ers feel like they're in a weird place as a team right now. San Francisco is 5-5 heading into Week 12 and is only one game back in the NFC West standings. However, considering their preseason expectations, 5-5 has to feel like a colossal failure for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the team got some worrying injury news on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Brock Purdy was limited in practice, per NFL Network's Clayton Holloway. Purdy is dealing with a shoulder injury. Shanahan said that his level of concern about Purdy's shoulder is “not much right now” and they'll see how the week goes.

Purdy first popped up on the injury report after Sunday's loss against the Seahawks with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

It is good to hear that Shanahan is not worried about Purdy's injury. That suggests it truly is a minor injury that should not limit his availability on Sunday. However, 49ers fans can be forgiven for being a little nervous.

The 49ers are preparing for a huge Week 12 game against the Packers. This game is important not only because the 49ers need wins, but because they can also deliver a loss to another team in the NFC wild card hunt.

49ers fans should keep an eye on the injury report this week to track the status of Purdy's shoulder injury.

Fred Warner's stern outlook on 49ers recent struggles

The 2024 season for the 49ers has been filled with uncertainty. San Francisco has dealt with multiple injuries and dropped a handful of close games that they should have won.

Throughout all of this uncertainty is the consistently good play of linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner is one of the best defensive players for the 49ers. He is also the heart and soul of their defense. As a veteran on the team, Warner feels a great deal of responsibility to train up the rookies and younger players on the roster. Warner partially blames himself for not preparing the team's young players for the 2024 season.

“At the end of the day, I'm seven years into this and I'm playing with guys who are first-year, second-year,” Warner said Wednesday via 95.7 The Game. “If we're all not seeing it the exact same way, then that's my fault at the end of the day — in my opinion.”

Now that is leadership from Fred Warner. Every good leader knows that you blame yourself for your team's failures and praise them for successes. It means all the more in the NFL when it is coming from a player who is as talented as Warner.

It's not too late for the 49ers either. If San Francisco can go on a late-season run, they can still win the NFC West and guarantee themselves a home playoff game.

It all starts in Week 12 against a good Packers team.