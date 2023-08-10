San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy turned in a stunningly successful rookie season in 2022. Year two expectations have been limited only by Purdy's efforts to recover from a torn UCL suffered during the playoffs, but he doesn't think it will be an issue.

“Yeah, my arm feels great,” Purdy responded when asked how the recovery process was going, per David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. “And I feel really confident.”

Despite competition in the form of Trey Lance and newly arrived Sam Darnold, Purdy is the odds-on-favorite to start Week 1 under center for the Niners, as long as he is healthy.

The second-year QB is showing little concern about his return to health.

“I feel like I'm back to a normal routine with my arm and stuff,” Purdy noted after a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. “Obviously, taking care of it as much as I can on an off day and whatnot, but I feel almost back to normal.”

A full recovery from Purdy in time for the start of the 2023 NFL season does not bode well for the other teams in the NFC West.

The 49ers became a different team once Purdy was inserted into the lineup. Granted, Purdy wasn't the team's first choice at quarterback, or even its second.

Purdy found his way into the starting lineup only after injuries to fellow QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo forced head coach Kyle Shanahan's hand. But once Purdy took over, he never looked back.

The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy led the team to a 5-0 record as a starter during the regular season. He tacked on two more wins in the playoffs before exiting the NFC Championship Game due to the UCL injury. The 49ers would go on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7.