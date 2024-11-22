This injury news has been stirring all week, but the San Francisco 49ers will be without two critical starters on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that Brandon Allen will be the team's starting quarterback in Week 12. The 49ers will also be without Nick Bosa, Charvarious Ward, Jacob Cowing, Tatum Bethune and Kevin Givens. Trent Williams and Jon Feliciano are questionable.

Allen has been a journeyman throughout his career. In the 2016 NFL Draft, he was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2019, he started three games for the Denver Broncos. In 2020 and 2021, he started six games for the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in 11. He has a 2-7 career record.

49ers have their backs up against the wall

Fred Warner spoke about the team's struggles and inability to take effective leadership on defense.

“It's a collective group effort. It'd be easy to say, ‘Let me just focus on me. Be the best Fred Warner I can be. And hopefully that's enough.' At the end of the day, I'm seven years into this and I'm playing with guys who are first-year, second-year. If we're all not seeing it the exact same way, then that's my fault at the end of the day — in my opinion. So we all have to make sure we're all on the same page in those critical moments. Throughout the week, when we're talking about it, meeting up together, separately, doing those sort of things. Which we've been trying to do through the season, but we've obviously got to continue to do that more and more to make sure we're playing with that chemistry and cohesion.”

The 49ers have allowed 222 points, or 22.2 points per game, tied for 16th. Last year, the defense allowed 298 points, or 17.5 points per game, third-fewest. The 49ers are scoring 25 points per game, tied for eighth most, not too far off their 28.9 points per game average last season.

San Francisco will have their hands full in Week 12 against Green Bay. There's some brewing revenge-seeking for the Packers, which Jordan Love acknowledged earlier in the week.

“I think just ending the season, getting into the playoffs, and being knocked out by the 49ers — whoever it would have been — that game is definitely going to sit with you,” Love said Wednesday. “That's what you've got to kind of just sit with all offseason, is going back, watching that game, trying to see what you could have done better, could have done differently in that game. It definitely sits with you through the offseason, and then you obviously move on. Just knowing that that's the team that knocked us out, we're definitely hungry for this game.”

At 5-5, the 49ers are the No. 10 seed in the NFC and last in the NFC West. A win pushes their playoff odds to 43%, but a loss sinks them significantly, lowering their odds to 14%.