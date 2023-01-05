By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey raised concerns about his status for Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals following his latest injury.

McCaffrey missed Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury, a rather worrisome development considering that the star running back has been usually limited on Wednesdays but not totally out. It is worth noting, however, that McCaffrey was dealing a lingering knee issue in previous weeks, while his ankle setback is a new one.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that McCaffrey is dealing with a mild ankle sprain and would be day-to-day. The team is also not sure when he sustained the injury, but clearly, they are being cautious of his condition.

“I don’t think he really felt it or complained about until after the game and I never saw it on any of the tape,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey’s injury, per USA Today.

It remains to be seen if Christian McCaffrey will be able to suit up for the 49ers, but considering the fact that ankle injuries can be tricky, it won’t be a surprise if the San Francisco franchise opts to rest him instead. With the playoffs coming soon and the Niners locked for a postseason berth, it’s too risky to play McCaffrey if he is not 100 percent come Sunday.

The 49ers still have a chance to get the no. 1 seed in the NFC, so it’s understandable why fans would want McCaffrey to be present to help them get the W against the Cardinals. As things currently stand, though, the San Francisco faithful can only hope for the best when it comes to McCaffrey’s recovery.