While San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey has an injury history, the way his current ailment was disclosed in Week 1 was unusual. However, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year could be back soon.

McCaffrey won't go on injured reserve, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“[San Francisco head coach] Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that Christian McCaffrey will be limited today in practice, which is better than a DNP. Also says he’s not considered a candidate for IR,” Rapoport reported.

McCaffrey was announced inactive just an hour before the 49ers' Monday Night Football contest with the New York Jets after previously expressing confidence in playing. The 2023 rushing leader is dealing with Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain, although Shanahan claims that the tendinitis is the bigger issue, via NBC Sports' Michael David Smith.

“I believe they’re similar, I know it was a calf then and it’s a calf now,” Shanahan said. “You guys can ask Christian more on that. Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game he would’ve played. It’s not just the calf, it’s the Achilles, and the Achilles is tendinitis, and that stuff comes and goes. And when it is acting up it’s something you’ve got to be very careful about.”

Shanahan admitted that McCaffrey would have played in a playoff scenario, but September football is less urgent for the defending NFC champions.

“Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me he believed he could go,” Shanahan continued. But when you hear that type of stuff, and it’s not a playoff game, and it’s Week One, especially when you’re dealing with the lower extremities like that, it was a tough decision, but hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.”

When will McCaffrey be back?

The 49ers will probably sit Christian McCaffrey in Week 2

At this point, it's unlikely that McCaffrey will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler has no reason to rush himself back, especially with backup tailback Jordan Mason establishing himself as a viable short-term replacement against the Jets. The Georgia Tech alum rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries (5.3-yards-a-tote) and a touchdown in the 32-19 victory.

If Mason can do that against the vaunted New York defense, there's no reason he can't shine again against the Vikings, who aren't considered a contender this year. Shanahan and company must prioritize McCaffrey's health in the winter to achieve their championship goals.