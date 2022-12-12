By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Christian McCaffrey has long been one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. He continued to perform at a peak level in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

This is Christian McCaffrey's 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Jim Brown for 4th-most all-time. The only players with more are Marshall Faulk (15), Lenny Moore (12) and Brian Westbrook (12). pic.twitter.com/8i4Cupvu1D — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2022

McCaffrey scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown Sunday, and that marked the 11th time in his career that he had both types of touchdowns in a game in his career. He moved into elite company with the achievement, tying Hall of Famer Jim Brown in that category.

The only players who have had rushing and receiving touchdowns in more games than McCaffrey and Brown are Marshall Faulk, who had 15, Lenny Moore (12) and Brian Westbrook (12).

McCaffrey caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the 2nd quarter, and he added a 38-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Those two touchdowns allowed him to put his name in the record book next to Brown, long considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Christian McCaffrey has 5 rushing touchdowns and 4 receiving scores this season.

The win allowed the 49ers to increase their lead in the NFC West. They improved their record to 8-4, while the 2nd-place Seattle Seahawks fell to 7-6 after their home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs were hoping to build off their Week 13 Monday night win over the Atlanta Falcons, but Tom Brady and his teammates were beaten badly from the start. They fell behind 28-0 by halftime and were never able to deliver a serious threat to San Francisco’s dominance in the game.