By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are set for a pivotal Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could have huge playoff implications. And as Brady and the 49ers cross paths again, it’s interesting to wonder how different the past few years of San Fran’s history would have looked had Brady opted to sign with them rather than Tampa Bay when he decided to leave the New England Patriots.

When Brady decided to leave the Patriots in the 2020 offseason the 49ers were one of the teams reportedly interested in his services. As we all know, Brady ended up choosing to join the Buccaneers. Shanahan was recently asked whether he wonders about the “what-if” scenario that would have seen Brady join San Francisco, and he offered a humorous response to the question.

What has kept 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan up at night…. pic.twitter.com/ZWXXNSqP98 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Shanahan doesn’t sound too concerned about this potential scenario, and who could blame him? He has a pretty good quarterback situation on his hands, with Trey Lance being a talented young prospect, and Jimmy Garoppolo being a solid veteran who has filled in admirably this season. Even Brock Purdy chipped in recently with both of these guys being out for the rest of the season.

The 49ers quarterback situation doesn’t look great heading into Week 14, but Lance has a bright future, meaning that Kyle Shanahan likely isn’t too upset with the situation he finds himself with now. Having Brady would have been nice, yes, but San Francisco is in a good position to continue winning well after Brady eventually decides to retire.