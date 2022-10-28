Deebo Samuel injury deals 49ers major setback for Week 8 vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel is reportedly out for the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Matt Barrows. The Niners were hopeful that Samuel’s hamstring injury wouldn’t keep him out of the game, but San Francisco ultimately decided to rule him out for Week 8.

Deebo Samuel is one of the most important 49ers’ players. His versatility plays a huge role in their offensive success. On the season, Samuel has reeled in 32 receptions for just shy of 400 receiving yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. He’s added 138 yards on the ground and a rushing TD.

The 49ers are hoping Christian McCaffrey can step up amid Deebo Samuel’s absence. The 49ers offense ranks just 20th in points per game so his presence will be missed.

However, McCaffrey is a player with the ability to carry an offense. The 49ers acquired him to add a new element of versatility in the run game. San Francisco will likely lean heavily on McCaffrey given the Deebo Samuel injury news.

Christian McCaffrey is already on the verge of 400 rushing yards for the season. He’s recorded 2 touchdowns on the ground as well.

The Rams will prepare for the run which enhances the importance of Jimmy Garoppolo and the passing game as well. The Niners can’t fall in love with the run and become overly predictable despite Deebo Samuel’s absence.

This Rams-49ers matchup projects to be a thrilling affair. It will be interesting to see how San Francisco approaches their offensive attack against Los Angeles.