Defensive end Bryce Huff will have a new zip code once again after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers by the Philadelphia Eagles for a future draft pick.

Huff only lasted one season with the Eagles and was inactive during the team's Super Bowl victory. While he was quickly let go in Philadelphia, he could see more playing time in San Francisco, as the team wanted an extra edge rusher.

While he will undergo another transition, one thing that's going for Huff is a familiar face on the 49ers: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. They spent some time together on the New York Jets, and Huff has nothing but praise for Saleh, who also joined the team this offseason.

“Coach Saleh did a great job lining all that up for us in New York, and I saw a lot of guys elevate themselves throughout my three years with them,” said Huff on “TheSFNiners” podcast.

“I know last year wasn't my best season at all in Philly, and I had a lot of stuff going down, but one thing led to another, and I got that call from my agent when the trade window opened up and I was on a plane to Santa Clara. So I'm extremely excited to be here.”

The 27-year-old Huff had a breakout campaign in 2023 but couldn't sustain the momentum last year due to a wrist injury. He only tallied 13 combined tackles in 12 games. What was supposed to be a three-year stay with the Eagles was cut short.

He'll be eager to prove himself again with the 49ers and play a key role. With the 46-year-old Saleh guiding him, Huff could regain his strong form. This early, he said being in San Francisco already “feels like home.”

“I've been here working with the same staff that took me from a basic player to like top of the league in pressure rate, top of the league in win rate, sacks, and whatnot. So I've been here putting in the same work that I put in all those years this summer, and I'm gonna be here until the first day of camp. So I'm excited to see how everything plays out this year with being back in Coach Saleh's scheme,” added Huff.

Like Huff, the 49ers are also looking to bounce back following a dismal campaign. Just a year after playing in the Super Bowl, they only won six games and missed the playoffs.