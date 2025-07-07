The San Francisco 49ers may have gotten more than just pass-rushing help when they acquired Bryce Huff. It seems like they also picked up a player who’s finally ready to speak his truth. In a recent podcast appearance, the 27-year-old edge rusher offered a surprisingly candid glimpse into his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles. What he said paints a picture of deep frustration, mismatched expectations, and a situation that unraveled fast.

Huff’s words, calm yet loaded with meaning, point to a behind-the-scenes reality that contrasts sharply with the team’s Super Bowl LIX triumph. Sure, the Eagles celebrated a title. However, one of their marquee defensive signings was quietly plotting his exit. Now in San Francisco, Huff seems rejuvenated and ready to prove why things will be different this time around.

Trade to San Francisco Reunites Huff with Saleh

Philadelphia sent edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 49ers confirmed the deal on June 2, marking a swift end to Huff’s brief stint in Philly.

Huff, who went undrafted in 2020, began his career with the New York Jets and had a breakout year in 2023 under then-head coach Robert Saleh. The latter is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Huff racked up 10 sacks that season, flashing the speed and bend that make him one of the league’s more underrated edge threats. When he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2024, expectations were high.

However, Huff’s time in Philly was marred by a torn wrist ligament that caused him to miss five games. He never quite settled into the system. Despite being part of a Super Bowl-winning team, it quickly became clear that the fit wasn’t right.

“I Wanted a Trade Fairly Early On”

On July 1, Huff appeared on “The SFNiners” podcast and finally opened up.

“If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on,” he said. “Just ‘cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit.”

That kind of raw honesty is rare in today’s NFL, especially from a player who was technically part of a championship roster. However, Huff didn’t shy away from the discomfort. Without diving into specifics, he hinted at some problematic elements that became obvious to him even in training camp.

“There’s a plethora of things that went down,” Huff explained. “I don’t wanna get into specifics… I kinda knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest.”

While Huff didn’t name names or cite conflicts, his tone said enough. It didn't feel like a good fit.

Reunited and Reinvigorated

Now back under Saleh’s wing, Huff is entering what could be the most pivotal year of his career. He’s healthy, hungry, and in a scheme in which he knows how to thrive.

The 49ers hope Huff can rekindle the spark that made him such a force in New York. For a defense already stacked with talent, adding someone with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove could be the final piece in their title push.

And if Huff’s recent revelations are any indication, he’s more than ready to show the NFL what happens when he’s in the right environment.