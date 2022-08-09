Dr. Disrespect was dropping dimes to George Kittle after Niners practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.

Dr. Disrespect dropping BOMBS to #49ers George Kittle after practice 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mkFlmKmiCk — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 9, 2022

As the filmer of the video pointed out, it looked as if Doc was about to unleash a booming punt towards the middle of the field. Instead, Dr. Disrespect dropped back and unleashed a perfect pass to Kittle that had a surprising amount of air time. The YouTube sensation managed to drop a near 60-yard dime to Kittle that hit him right in the numbers, catching the attention of virtually everyone at camp.

Perhaps Jimmy Garoppolo will have some competition for the fourth-string quarterback gig after all. The missile that Doc unleashed at practice on Tuesday caught just about everyone off guard, except for Kittle who didn’t seem overly surprised by the throw.

Dr. Disrespect is one of the biggest video game streamers on the planet, boasting more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube. It seems his talents aren’t limited to his PC, however, as he managed to turn heads at Niners’ practice with a booming throw to the star tight end.