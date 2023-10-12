Through five weeks of the NFL season, it looks like the San Francisco 49ers could be the best team in the league this year. They have certainly looked like it so far as they have cruised to a 5-0 record and have won every game by at least a touchdown. The 49ers made a big statement last week in primetime against the Dallas Cowboys, who were also viewed as one of the top teams in the league. The 49ers dominated from start to finish and ended up blowing out the Cowboys 42-10. San Francisco had looked very impressive before that game, but that was certainly their best win of the season.

Now, the 49ers are preparing for their next battle which is this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. It will be a road game for San Francisco, and they are currently favored by 8.5 points. The 49ers should be able to get a win in this one, and they also received some positive injury news regarding Elijah Mitchell ahead of the matchup.

Elijah Mitchell has been battling a knee injury, but it looks like he is improving as he was back at practice on Thursday, according to a video posted to Twitter by 49ers on NBCS. It seems like the only thing that could slow this 49ers team down right now is the injury bug, so it's good to see Mitchell back at practice and looking healthy.

Mitchell has been very limited so far this season as he has been fighting injuries, so he has only played in two games. He currently has 16 carries for 52 yards, and he has yet to find the end zone for San Francisco. When he is consistently healthy and playing at 100%, expect that to change.