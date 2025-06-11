Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason. The deal will keep Purdy in San Francisco through the 2030 season. And 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has high hopes for the quarterback’s tenure with the team.

“He is going to win a lot of games and this is only the tip of the iceberg,” Williams said, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “He’s the epitome of the Cinderella story. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” the 14-year veteran added.

Can Brock Purdy get the 49ers back to the playoffs in 2025?

Purdy exceeded the 49ers’ expectations after the team took him with the last pick in the 2022 draft. He quickly won the starting quarterback job in San Francisco and put together an excellent sophomore season, being named to the Pro Bowl and throwing for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl that year, ultimately losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

However, Purdy had a bit of a down year in 2024, appearing in 15 games and throwing for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks. San Francisco finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The downturn factored into his extension talks as the 49ers became wary of over committing to the young QB. Purdy was originally asking for $65 million a year, which would have meant a massive $325 million deal. Ultimately he settled for $53 million annually – and $182.55 million guaranteed. Now he’ll attempt to lead a stripped down version of the team after the 49ers lost a number of key players in free agency.

Fortunately for Purdy – and 49ers fans – Trent Williams is still with the team. Williams isn’t thinking about retiring despite entering his age-37 season. In fact, he recently said he could play until he’s 41. Williams is currently signed through 2026 after he agreed to a three-year, $82.66 million extension prior to the 2024 season.

Williams was selected fourth overall in the 2010 draft by Washington. He’s been a fixture on the 49ers’ offensive line since 2020 and he’s protected Purdy’s blind side since the former Iowa State QB entered the league.