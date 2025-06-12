The San Francisco 49ers continue to make moves in the 2025 offseason, most recently acquiring defensive end Bryce Huff via trade. One week after the trade, the former Philadelphia Eagles edge-rusher reflected on the eventful sequence that sent him across the country.

Coming off a letdown season with the Eagles in 2024, Huff admitted he was “hoping” to get traded to a team like the 49ers. While waiting to hear from his agent, the 27-year-old pass-rusher simply took the offseason one day at a time, he told reporters after San Francisco's minicamp.

“I had a few places in mind where I was definitely hoping I would get traded to,” Huff said. “All I was doing was working out, staying in my routine as best as possible, waiting to hear that call. Thankfully, it was to San Francisco.”

The trade reunited Huff with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, with whom he spent three years on the New York Jets. Saleh, then the Jets' head coach, is widely credited for guiding the former undrafted free agent to a 10-sack season in 2023.

Following his breakout season, the Eagles rewarded Huff with a three-year, $51.1 million deal in the 2024 offseason. Unfortunately, his success did not come with him, as Huff managed just 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Bryce Huff joins 49ers' improving pass-rush unit

Despite his down year in 2024, the 49ers expect Huff to be a key contributor to their evolving defense. San Francisco made a concerted effort to improve its pass-rush in the offseason, adding Huff and Mykel Williams as complements to five-time All-Pro Nick Bosa.

As the team's 2025 first-round pick, Williams is the 49ers' future, but Huff might have a bigger role in 2025. Given his salary, the trade was a gamble for the 49ers. Yet, given their pursuit of his talents, Saleh and Kyle Shanahan clearly see his value to the organization.

Considering all their offseason changes, pass-rushing will be a major emphasis for the 49ers' defense in 2025. San Francisco lost star defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Their secondary remains formidable, but the losses put more pressure on the front seven, especially early in the year.